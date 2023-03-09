India vs Australia fourth Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad kicked off with a grand celebration on Thursday. There were plenty of things on the line heading into the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. While India eyes a thumping 3-1 series win in Ahmedabad, the team also looks to seal their spot in the ICC World Test Championship final.

While the Aussies secured their spot in the WTC final, Team India will qualify for the summit clash if they win the fourth Test against Australia. Sri Lanka is the only team who can spoil India’s plan of playing the final in case India returns with a draw or loss. Here’s a look at India’s qualification scenario for the ICC WTC final, if they lose or draw the fourth Test.

What happens if India lose or draw the IND vs AUS 4th Test?

If India end up drawing or losing the fourth Test, Sri Lanka would have to defeat New Zealand 2-0 to seal their place in the World Test Championship final. Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test kicked off on Thursday, with the Lankan side looking strong on Day 1. Here’s a look at how the ICC World Test Championship standings looked ahead of the Ahmedabad Test.

Updated ICC World Test Championship standings ahead of the Ahmedabad Test

Prior to the first Test, Australia topped India in the WTC points table with 11 wins, three losses, and four draws. The Aussies currently have a points percentage of 68.52, having earned 148 points in total so far. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led India is second in the standings with 10 wins, five defeats, and two draws. Interestingly, both teams have played six series each.

Sri Lanka sits third below Australia and India in the ICC WTC standings

While Australia have a points percentage of 68.52 with 148 points, India have a points percentage of 60.29 and 132 points in total. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has registered five wins, four losses, and a draw. They have a points percentage of 53.33 with 64 points. The ICC World Test Championship final will be played from Juen 7 to 11th in England.