Fan Tells Ashwin It's A Year Since 'Mankading'; He Turns It To The Best Coronavirus Advice

It has been one year since Ravichandran Ashwin's landmark 'mankading' incident and the spin wizard couldn't find a better time to convert the memory into a strong social message. Ashwin's famous dismissal to get rid of Jos Buttler in 2019 has been the talk of the cricketing world over the previous year and has received different opinions from players around the world. On the first year anniversary of the 'mankad', Ashwin wittily converted the memory of the incident into a strong social message that is the need of the hour in India amid the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi to tackle the coronavirus.

READ | ICC Board Video Conference To Discuss Contingency Plans For COVID-19 On Friday

Ashwin turns mankad memory into advice

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin revealed that a fan had sent him a picture of the famous mankad incident - Ashwin pulling off the bails as Jos Buttler steps outside the popping crease. The spin wizard used the same photo to drive home a message to the citizens - to stay inside their homes. Ashwin, who has advocated social distancing on many occasions before, said that the Mankad memory should serve the people as a reminder to stay indoors in order to stay safe.

Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened.



As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens.



Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown pic.twitter.com/bSN1454kFt — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 25, 2020

READ | Kevin Pietersen Opens Up On Newspaper Article That Spurred Him On For 2005 Ashes Heroics

Ashwin's unique awareness campaign

As the battle against the coronavirus pandemic intensifies, Team India spinner R Ashwin came up with a unique way to advocate isolation and social distancing to his fans. The cricketer has been spreading awareness through social media, urging fans to stay indoors & maintain social distancing. In a move that will help raise further awareness, Ashwin changed the name of his handle to 'let's stay indoors', leading from the front in informing people about the need of the hour.

READ | Hanuma Vihari Spills The Beans On Coach Ravi Shastri's Bonhomie With Team's Youngsters

READ | Wasim Jaffer Nostalgic On Sourav Ganguly Taking India To 1st-ever Test Win In South Africa