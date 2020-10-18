Home
Dhoni Trolled For Using Jadeja In The Last Over As Delhi Win Close Contest Vs Chennai

Chennai captain MS Dhoni's decision of tossing the ball to Ravindra Jadeja for the final over of Delhi vs Chennai contest did not go down well with the fans.

MS dhoni

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League witnessed yet another nail-biting encounter as the Chennai side challenged the supremacy of Delhi in the league. MS Dhoni and co. needed to put up a strong show to solidify their stance on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Winning the toss and electing to bat first at Sharjah, three-time champions managed to post a stiff total of 180 for their counterparts, riding on a late flourish by Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja.

Delhi vs Chennai: Result 

Delhi's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan played the role of an aggressor for the side early on, with wickets tumbling from the other end. The swashbuckling batsman raced to his maiden century in the league's history, as he guided his team to victory. Delhi emerged victorious in the closely fought battle after Axar Patel took Ravindra Jadeja to cleaners in the final over of the match. 

The match was evenly poised as Delhi required 16 runs off the last over. Fans were taken by surprise when Chennai captain MS Dhoni handed the ball to left-arm orthodox Ravindra Jadeja, despite the fact that two left-handers were positioned at the crease. It was anticipated that MS Dhoni will go with his entrusted Dwayne Bravo for the crucial over, considering his experience at bowling under similar circumstances. 

The onus was on Axar Patel to take his side over the line against the spinner. MS Dhoni's ploy backfired as Patel smashed three towering sixes to seal the game for his side. The Chennai captain, however, later clarified during the post-match presentation that Dwayne Bravo was unwell and had left the field for a certain amount of time, which prompted him to go with Ravindra Jadeja. The franchise's fans were bewildered by MS Dhoni's decisions and the 39-year-old had to face the wrath of the fans on Twitter.

IPL news: Dream11 IPL standings 

The Delhi team move to the forefront on the points table after yet another clinical performance by the side. Chennai, who are surprisingly reeling at the bottom of the table, occupy the sixth spot. The dynamics of the points table are slated to change as the tournament heads towards its business end. It will be vital for the Chennai side to accumulate winning points consistently in order to remain relevant in the competition, whereas Delhi will look to continue their dominant run. 

