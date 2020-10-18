Dhoni Trolled For Using Jadeja In The Last Over As Delhi Win Close Contest Vs Chennai

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League witnessed yet another nail-biting encounter as the Chennai side challenged the supremacy of Delhi in the league. MS Dhoni and co. needed to put up a strong show to solidify their stance on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Winning the toss and electing to bat first at Sharjah, three-time champions managed to post a stiff total of 180 for their counterparts, riding on a late flourish by Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja.
Delhi's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan played the role of an aggressor for the side early on, with wickets tumbling from the other end. The swashbuckling batsman raced to his maiden century in the league's history, as he guided his team to victory. Delhi emerged victorious in the closely fought battle after Axar Patel took Ravindra Jadeja to cleaners in the final over of the match.
The match was evenly poised as Delhi required 16 runs off the last over. Fans were taken by surprise when Chennai captain MS Dhoni handed the ball to left-arm orthodox Ravindra Jadeja, despite the fact that two left-handers were positioned at the crease. It was anticipated that MS Dhoni will go with his entrusted Dwayne Bravo for the crucial over, considering his experience at bowling under similar circumstances.
The onus was on Axar Patel to take his side over the line against the spinner. MS Dhoni's ploy backfired as Patel smashed three towering sixes to seal the game for his side. The Chennai captain, however, later clarified during the post-match presentation that Dwayne Bravo was unwell and had left the field for a certain amount of time, which prompted him to go with Ravindra Jadeja. The franchise's fans were bewildered by MS Dhoni's decisions and the 39-year-old had to face the wrath of the fans on Twitter.
Poor poor poor poor choice Mahendra Singh Dhoni. You just can't bowl Jadeja to the left hand batsman hmmmm. @IPLselfie @IPL @ChennaiIPL @Dream11 @DJBravo47. pic.twitter.com/QxSWhBXaCD— Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) October 17, 2020
How can be it's ok???....'case of his worst decisions we were out this IPL...— SUNDAR M (@eswar_sundar) October 17, 2020
Even a child could have given the bowling to Bravo.....I think he fixed.
Sam Curran done brilliant 19th over of just 4 runs. Sending Ravindra Jadeja (Jaddu) to 20th over was suicidal. Dwayne Bravo, we missed your experience. Now I think CSK is running out of playoffs race. #CSKvDC— ΛRMΛN (@iahomosapien) October 17, 2020
WTF!!! DHONI HAS TO STEP DOWN!!!— hurricane! (@iunlikerascals) October 17, 2020
RAVINDRA JADEJA WILL BE THE NEXT CAPTAIN OF CSK!!!
IRRESPONSIBLE DHONI...!!
IRREPLACEABLE RAYUDU...!!
SON OF CSK RAVINDRA JADEJA..!!
#CSKvDC @msdhoni_7781 did the wrong decision by sending jadeja they have lost 3 winning matches @ChennaiIPL because of stupidity— Kaushik Iyer (@KaushikIyer16) October 17, 2020
Once I use to trust @ChennaiIPL that they will win but now I am sure they won't even qualify
They dint buy good players at auction only bowlers
The Delhi team move to the forefront on the points table after yet another clinical performance by the side. Chennai, who are surprisingly reeling at the bottom of the table, occupy the sixth spot. The dynamics of the points table are slated to change as the tournament heads towards its business end. It will be vital for the Chennai side to accumulate winning points consistently in order to remain relevant in the competition, whereas Delhi will look to continue their dominant run.
