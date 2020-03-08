Mohammad Kaif Motivates The Indian Eves After They Fail At The Final Hurdle

Mohammad Kaif urged the Indian women's team to hold their heads high after their huge loss against the defending champions Australia. The tournament hosts beat India by 85 runs in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. By the virtue of this win, the Aussies won their fifth T20 World Cup.

'Chin up, Girls!': Mohammad Kaif

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mohammad Kaif wrote that he knows how tough it is to be so close to the World Cup and not win it. He then urged the Indian eves to chin up. The former Indian cricketer then mentioned that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have inspired a generation and that they need not care about the results and that they had a campaign that they can be proud of. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst concluded by congratulating Australia on a much-deserved win.

I know how tough it is to be so close to that World Cup & not win it. But chin up, girls! It’s not about the result, but about the generation you’ve inspired. You had a campaign you can be very proud of!

Also congratulations Australia, a much deserved win.#INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5ekr5Y9yvS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 8, 2020

The Indian run chase

Chasing a stiff target of 185 to win their maiden world title, Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target.

With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

