Fans Say 'Dhoni!' After Taniya Bhatia's Lightning-fast Hands Behind Wickets Against Aus

As India registered a comprehensive victory against defending champions Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener, the women's team was lauded for its stunning performance and composure as it came from the back to snatch the win. After setting a target of 133 for the Aussies to chase, the defending champions looked determined to ease past the Indian team. However, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav stepped up to rattle the Australian batting line up and put India back in the driver's seat.

Taniya Bhatia - Another MSD?

Along with Yadav, it was wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia who displayed a stunning performance with the gloves to help India bag a win. Bhatia effected two brilliant stumpings dismissing Rachael Haynes and Annabel Sutherland. She also held onto skipper Meg Lanning's catch and helped Yadav dismiss Jess Jonassen by grabbing another catch. Bhatia's brilliant glovework in the first match has drawn comparisons with former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is also regarded as the best wicket-keeper. Netizens went on to label Taniya Bhatia as the 'Dhoni of Indian Women team.' Here are a few reactions:

What a performance from Poonam and Deepti.... 👏👏

Taniya Bhatia - Dhoni of Indian Women team #INDWvsAUSW #woment20worldcup — Vishal Ramina (@vishal_ramina) February 21, 2020

Most Stumpings in Women's T20Is



51 - Sarah Taylor (88 Innings)

45 - Alyssa Healy (92 Innings)

42* - TANIYA BHATIA (46 Innings)#AUSvIND #T20WorldCup — K Vijayendra🍷 (@k_vijayendra8) February 21, 2020

Taniya Bhatia is female version of MS Dhoni 😯 Poonam Yadav 🔥

Great start for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳#AUSWvINDW #T20WorldCup https://t.co/SgHDrh94o5 — K r i s h ☠️ (@_krishhhh___) February 21, 2020

Deepti Sharma , Poonam Yadav were outstanding bt don't forget the contribution of my fav. Taniya Bhatia behind the stumps .

She is too good ...

Well done girls . #BleedBlue https://t.co/07ji30rRG4 — Nitin (@nitin_quiry) February 21, 2020

India beat Australia by 17 runs

The Indian Women's team clinched their first victory in the ICC Women T20 World Cup on Friday as they beat favourites Australia by 17 runs. Poonam Yadav starred for India as she rattled the defending champions' batting lineup by bagging four wickets. The leg spinner was also adjudged as the Player of the Match for her heroics. Chasing a total of mere 133, Australia looked determined to grab the win with Alyssa Healy leading from the front. However, the Australians were denied a victory as Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav triggered Australia's batting collapse, beginning with skipper Meg Lanning's wicket.

