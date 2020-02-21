Harsha Bhogle Lauds Team India As Leggie Poonam Yadav 'turns It Around' Against Australia

Voice of Indian Cricket Harsha Bhogle hailed the stunning performance by the Indian Women's team against Australia as they beat the favourites on Friday in the ICC T20 Women's World Cup opener. Bhogle, in his tweet, said that Australia were favourites for the tournament and this is a huge result, adding, it was a top effort from the bowlers. The commentator and cricket analyst also lauded Deepti Sharma for her steady knock and credited leg-spinner, Poonam Yadav, for turning around the game.

Staggering performance by India's women. Australia were favourites for the tournament and this is a huge result. Top effort from the bowlers. How good was Deepti Sharma! But it was the little leggie Poonam Yadav who turned it around. #iccwomenst20worldcup — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 21, 2020

India's spinners have made a big statement here and particularly happy to see Shikha Pandey play a key role. Well played too Jemimah Rodrigues. And Shafali Varma played some sumptuous shots. Love the spirit — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 21, 2020

READ | 'Son Rise': When Father Told Young Kyle That He Would Be Famous One Day

India beat Australia by 17 runs

The Indian Women's team clinched their first victory in the ICC Women T20 World Cup on Friday as they beat favourites Australia by 17 runs. Poonam Yadav starred for India as she rattled the defending champions' batting lineup by bagging four wickets. The leg spinner was also adjudged as the Player of the Match for her heroics. Chasing a total of mere 133, Australia looked determined to grab the win with Alyssa Healy leading from the front. However, the Australians were denied a victory as Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav triggered Australia's batting collapse, beginning with skipper Meg Lanning's wicket.

READ | Ravi Shastri Hails Poonam Yadav As Spinner Stars In India's Win In World Cup Opener

Deepti Sharma gets India to 132 after batting collapse

After being put to bat first, Team India got off to a flyer as teenager Shafalo Verma smacked Australian bowlers around the park. However, her blitzkrieg came to an end as she departed at just 29. Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also fell early. Deepti Sharma then took the onus on herself to get the team to a formidable total. Sharma top-scored for the Women in Blue but missed out on a deserving half-century by run as she got Team India to 132 by the end of the first innings.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed delight as the team clutched victory coming from behind. "Knew this track is something where we can do well. Knew if we're able to score 140, our bowlers will be able to defend it, and that's what happened. This track wasn't easy to bat on. Were just looking to score 140. The partnership between Jemi and Deepti got us there. Poonam was going through some injuries but has made a great comeback. That's what we were expecting," said Kaur at the post-match presentation.

WATCH: Steve Smith Stunned By Teenage Net Bowler Before South Africa Series

READ | Big Banter Ensues As Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Beatboxes At World Cup 2020