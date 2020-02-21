Ravi Shastri Hails Poonam Yadav As Spinner Stars In India's Win In World Cup Opener

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri was left spell-bound as spinner Poonam Yadav tore apart the Australian batting line-up to help India pick up their first win in the opening game of the women's T20 World Cup. Setting a target of 132 runs, India's bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Australia's top-order before Shikha Pandey provided the team with the first breakthrough. What followed was a dramatic collapse of Australia's line-up as Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey ripped through the XI. A fighting 51-run knock from Alyssa Healy went in vain as Australia were bowled out for 115 runs with one ball to spare.

"My physio and my teammates supported me a lot when I was injured. I bowled well against Australia here in the past so I wanted to continue that. This is the third time that I didn't get a hat-trick. I am thankful to my teammates as it is not easy to come back after an injury', said Poonam Yadav at the post-match presentation

Ravi Shastri lauds Poonam Yadav

India win despite low total

India frittered away a flying start to post 132 for 4 against defending champions Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday. Opener Shafali Verma blasted 29 off 15 balls studded with five fours and a six but Jess Jonassen (2/24) took two wickets to reduce India to 47 for three. Deepti Sharma (49 not out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) then added 53 runs to bring up the hundred. Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to field against India.

