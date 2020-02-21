The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Virender Sehwag Ecstatic After Team India's 'outstanding Effort' To Bowl Out Australia

Cricket News

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was all praise for India's Women as the side picked up a 17-run win over Australia in the T20 World cup opener

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was all praise for India's Women as the side picked up a 17-run win over Australia in the T20 World cup opener on Friday. Poonam Pandey led India's fightback along with Shikha Pandey, allowing India to come from behind to bowl out Australia with a ball to spare. Chasing a total of mere 133, Australia looked determined to grab the win with Alyssa Healy leading from the front. However, the Australians were denied a victory as Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav triggered Australia's batting collapse, beginning with skipper Meg Lanning's wicket. Virender Sehwag hailed India's outstanding efforts to defend a low total against a strong side such as Australia and was ecstatic after India's victory. 

READ | Ravi Shastri Hails Poonam Yadav As Spinner Stars In India's Win In World Cup Opener

Sehwag lauds Team India

READ | IND W Vs AUS W Live: Poonam Yadav Foxes Alyssa Healy To Trigger Collapse; Watch Video

"My physio and my teammates supported me a lot when I was injured. I bowled well against Australia here in the past so I wanted to continue that. This is the third time that I didn't get a hat-trick. I am thankful to my teammates as it is not easy to come back after an injury', said Poonam Yadav at the post-match presentation

READ | Women's T20 World Cup: India Defeat Favourites Australia In Opener, Poonam Yadav Stars

India win despite low total

India frittered away a flying start to post 132 for 4 against defending champions Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday. Opener Shafali Verma blasted 29 off 15 balls studded with five fours and a six but Jess Jonassen (2/24) took two wickets to reduce India to 47 for three. Deepti Sharma (49 not out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) then added 53 runs to bring up the hundred. Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to field against India.

READ | Road Safety World Series Tickets For Navi Mumbai Matches: Where To Buy And Full Schedule

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SLOGANEER CHARGED WITH SEDITION
RJD SNUBBED?
MASSIVE TRADE DEAL WITH INDIA:TRUMP
IRELAND PM LEO VARADKAR RESIGNS
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT