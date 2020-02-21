Virender Sehwag Ecstatic After Team India's 'outstanding Effort' To Bowl Out Australia

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was all praise for India's Women as the side picked up a 17-run win over Australia in the T20 World cup opener on Friday. Poonam Pandey led India's fightback along with Shikha Pandey, allowing India to come from behind to bowl out Australia with a ball to spare. Chasing a total of mere 133, Australia looked determined to grab the win with Alyssa Healy leading from the front. However, the Australians were denied a victory as Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav triggered Australia's batting collapse, beginning with skipper Meg Lanning's wicket. Virender Sehwag hailed India's outstanding efforts to defend a low total against a strong side such as Australia and was ecstatic after India's victory.

Sehwag lauds Team India

Whadaay Win. Well done girls. Bowling out Australia defending 132 is an outstanding effort. Congratulations @BCCIWomen #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/31RPqDoqQD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 21, 2020

"My physio and my teammates supported me a lot when I was injured. I bowled well against Australia here in the past so I wanted to continue that. This is the third time that I didn't get a hat-trick. I am thankful to my teammates as it is not easy to come back after an injury', said Poonam Yadav at the post-match presentation

India win despite low total

India frittered away a flying start to post 132 for 4 against defending champions Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday. Opener Shafali Verma blasted 29 off 15 balls studded with five fours and a six but Jess Jonassen (2/24) took two wickets to reduce India to 47 for three. Deepti Sharma (49 not out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) then added 53 runs to bring up the hundred. Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to field against India.

