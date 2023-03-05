Fans Tease Sanjay Manjrekar With Chants Of 'Jadeja...Jadeja', Commentator Reacts - WATCH

Sanjay Manjrekar, who is a member of the experts' panel in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, became a target of fans' derision during the third Test. Upon witnessing Manjrekar presenting his views on the field, some fans decided to take a swipe at him. To supposedly let him know of their presence, fans started to chant the name of India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravindra Jadeja went into a fallout after the former called the latter a "Bits and Pieces player" after the 2019 world cup. The two have in the past traded acrimonious opinions about each other, however, certain time has passed and the dust has settled. But, it seems the fire is still ablaze among the fans, and this recent episode is a testament to that.

During the lunch break, Sanjay manjrekar ko gussa dilane kai liye started chanting jadeja jadeja and he stared at me with anger🤣 #INDvsAUSTest #IndvsAus @sanjaymanjrekar pic.twitter.com/vvYjkFC5Zx — Naman jain (@msdhoni00000007) March 1, 2023

Sanjay Manjrekar's comments after India's loss to Australia in 3rd Test

After attaining 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar series, India's successful run derailed in Indore. A batting collapse in both the innings gave Australia the momentum as they won the match by 9 wickets. Following India's loss, Sanjay Manjrekar opined about why India lost.

"It's a thin line being confident and overconfident and you got the impression watching India bat first for the first time in the series that there was a bit of a hangover, a good one for the first two matches in the sense they were upbeat and feeling like they were the dominant team, and is Australia gonna comeback in the series? I mean all of us as experts were asked that question and we all thought no because of the way they played. So, maybe that hurt India, Also another broader issue is about winning tosses and batting first because teams that have done that on rank-turner are struggling to achieve a winning result. India batted first for the first time with 109 runs on the board, from that performance onwards it was just trying to get back into the game."