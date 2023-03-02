IND Vs AUS: Nathan Lyon Overtakes Kumble To Script Unique Border Gavaskar Trophy Record

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon emerged as one of the biggest talking points for the cricketing world on Thursday. The 35-year-old returned with an eight-wicket haul from India’s 2nd batting innings during the India vs Australia 3rd Test match. India was bowled out for 163 runs in the third innings of the match, setting a fourth-innings target of only 75 runs for Australia.

Courtesy of his performance on Day 2 of the match, Lyon went on to smash several cricketing records. He surpassed legendary Sri Lanka cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s tally of 105 wickets to become the second-highest overseas wicket-taker in India. While the Lankan took 105 wickets in 25 away Tests against India, Lyon has now bagged 113 wickets against India.

Meanwhile, Lyon also became the bowler to register the most no. of five-wicket hauls in India. Playing in the country, Lyon has recorded a total of nine five-wicket hauls. He also has two 10-wicket hauls to his name in India.

Nathan Lyon eclipses Indian cricketing legend to script unique milestone

Lyon, notably surpassed Indian cricket legend Anil Kumble to become the all-time leading wicket-taker of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The legendary Indian spinner took a total of 111 wickets in 20 Test matches against Australia. On the other hand, Lyon achieved the unique milestone of playing his 25th Test match against India.

R Ashwin and R Jadeja are also among the top wicket-takers

Earlier in the match, Ravindra Jadeja registered a four-wicket haul, while R Ashwin took three wickets in Australia’s first batting innings. Ashwin currently sits third in the wicket-taking charts of the Border Gavaskar Trophy with 106 scalps. On the other hand, Jadeja is fourth on the list with a total of 84 wickets so far against the Aussies.

What else happened in the India vs Australia 3rd Test?

Coming back to the third Test, India won the toss on Day 1 and opted to bat first, before getting bowled out for 109 runs. While Australia scored 197 runs in their first batting innings, India was bowled out for 163 runs in their second batting innings. Australia no need only 75 runs to register their first win of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.