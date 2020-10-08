Fans Want Kedar Jadhav Named Man Of Match After He 'single-handedly' Wins Game For Kolkata

Distraught Chennai fans demanded all-rounder Kedar Jadhav to be named as the Man of the Match after he single-handedly guided Kolkata to a win - thanks to his 'Test knock' in the penultimate over of an 'easily-winnable' T20 game. Chennai suffered a shocking 10-run defeat in the hands of Kolkata - a victory that was snatched away right from their jaws as Chennai's batting order proved to be problematic yet again. Chasing 167 runs, Chennai were looking set to reach the target comfortably before Kolkata's bowlers pulled the plug on batters, slowing down their momentum and eventually choking the batsmen.

Kedar Jadhav earned the wrath of the Chennai fans after he took too long to get going which eventually costed MS Dhoni's men the game. Taking an over to get off the mark, Kedar Jadhav shocked many after he refused a single off the first delivery of the last over even as surreal pressure mounted on Chennai. It became worse for the fans after Jadeja hammered three back-to-back boundaries to finish the game, in despair, however.

Kedar Jadhav, however, found himself in a tough spot in the game on Wednesday, having to come in at the 17th over when MS Dhoni departed after yet another slow knock. Shane Watson (50) and Ambati Rayudu (30) got off the team to a good start after an in-form Faf Du Plessis departed for just 17 runs. However, Chennai witnessed the same collapse felt by Kolkata in the last four overs of their innings with the latter's bowlers completely choking the new batsmen at the crease, snatching a win right under Chennai's nose.

Kedar Jadhav faces wrath of Chennai fans after loss

#kkrvcsk

The art of defending ft.Kedar Jadhav

Your requirement is in test cricket not in ipl.. pic.twitter.com/NbFFhAfP4v — kaushal singh (@Kaushal70729637) October 7, 2020

No one



Literally no one



Kedar jadhav in Death overs:- pic.twitter.com/NuAhc8dk9C — Yogi Tanwar (@Iamyogitanwar) October 8, 2020

Jadhav come to batting



~ opposite team👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/TBt9mPqln0 — பழ.பாலா💞🐧 (@balamurugan_sam) October 8, 2020

CSK fans and whole team : Our team will win this match easily



Meanwhile Kedar jadhav : pic.twitter.com/qbesrvd3g5 — अंوہत(Ankit)🇮🇳🈲 (@Im4nkit) October 8, 2020

MS Dhoni reveals what went wrong

"In the middle overs there was a phase where they bowled 2-3 good overs. If we batted better and didn't lose 2-3 wickets in a row. We should've been careful in the first 5-6 overs. Curran was really good with the ball, and I think we did well in general with the ball, but the batsmen let the bowlers down today. Rotation of strike was important, but I think there were hardly any boundaries in the final few overs, so we need to be innovative at the end when they are continuously hitting a back of a length. That's where we need to adapt better with the bat and I don't think we did that", said Dhoni.

