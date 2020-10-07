Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis Team Up On Boundary For Super Relay Catch; Watch Video

Chennai fielders Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis teamed up to pocket a sensational catch to see off Kolkata’s pinch-hitter Sunil Narine in the 21st match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Prior to the ongoing Kolkata vs Chennai live game, Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bat first. After they lost two wickets for 70, all-rounder Sunil Narine arrived at the crease in an attempt to turbo-charge their scoring.

Also Read | Faf Du Plessis Takes 2 STUNNING Catches In One Over; WATCH VIDEO

Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis perform relay in Kolkata vs Chennai live

Sunil Narine threatened to increase Kolkata’s scoring rate with some sensational strokes in his short stay at the crease. On the last ball of the 11th over, the West Indian slogged spinner Karn Sharma between long-on and deep midwicket. While Narine had the elevation, he did not quite achieve the distance as an agile Ravindra Jadeja dove to his front to catch the ball just inches away from the boundary. When he realised he was going over, he threw the ball to his nearby teammate Faf du Plessis, who safely pocketed the catch.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav Dance While Shooting For Jio Advertisement: Watch

Kolkata vs Chennai live: Watch Ravindra Jadeja du Plessis catch to dismiss Sunil Narine

Jadeja catches, Faf completes!



The Jadeja-Faf tag team catch. Catching brilliance on display here. You cannot miss this.https://t.co/R5Xi2XhpMR #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Chennai live: Kolkata Break An Incredible 5-year Record By Winning Toss Vs Chennai

Dream11 IPL 2020: Match No. 21 – Kolkata vs Chennai live updates

At the time of publishing, Kolkata completed their allotted 20 overs to compile a competitive 167. Opening batsman Rahul Tripathi top-scored in their innings with an imposing 51-ball 81 garlanded with boundaries. Apart from Sunil Narine, the power-packed middle-order of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell also failed to get going as the two overseas stars combined to score nine runs off 14 deliveries between them. Meanwhile, skipper Dinesh Karthik (12) and tail-ender Pat Cummins (17*) provided some finishing touches to the Kolkata innings.

For Chennai, Karn Sharma was the pick of the bowlers as he gave away just 28 runs off his four overs to pick two crucial wickets. Pacers Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur also bagged two wickets apiece in their economical four-over spells. Meanwhile, birthday boy Dwayne Bravo scalped some late wickets in the final over to finish with figures of 3-37.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja Nears Milestone Never Achieved Before, Needs Just 73 Runs

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.com

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.