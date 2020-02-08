Fans Want Manish Pandey And Not Kedar Jadhav After His Slow Innings During A Crucial Chase

Fans remembered Manish Pandey who was benched once again during the second ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday after Kedar Jadhav failed miserably with the bat. Coming into bat at number 5, Jadhav who had played a fantastic cameo in the last match never got going and struggled to middle the ball as India were already in a precarious situation during their run chase.

NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli confronts umpire after Henry Nicholls takes a late DRS call

NZ vs IND: Harbhajan Singh and Vicky Kaushal indulge in a hilarious 'speak out' segment

He was dismissed by Tim Southee off Henry Nicholls on for a painstaking 9 which came off 27 deliveries which included just a single boundary. After his poor innings, the fans came forward and wondered why was an in-form Manish Pandey benched. Here are some of the reactions.

Do feel Manish Pandey is a better batsman & fielder than Kedar Jadhav, and at this point, as good a sixth bowling option as well. #NZvInd — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) February 8, 2020

Why Indian Team is going with kedar jadhav although he is not given an over to bowl.?? Moreover, Manish Pandey is a brilliant fielder and great batsman who can play the role of finisher. @StarSportsIndia#AskStar — Yusuf Rupawala (@YusufRupawala) February 8, 2020

What is the role @JadhavKedar is playing in this Indian lineup @BCCI. Virat doesn't use kedar as a part time bowler as well. He is not an active fielder either.



Why are you wasting Manish Pandey's talent like this?

😕 — Vasant Bhat (@vasanthosagadde) February 8, 2020

Match winning knock from Kedar Jadhav 9(27) over Manish Pandey 👌 @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc 👍 #NZvIND — Mahesh Fan Forever (@Bharath_7kumar) February 8, 2020

READ: Pakistan progress to 95-2 at lunch after Abid fails

WATCH: Prithvi Shaw has no answer to unplayable delivery from Kyle Jamieson