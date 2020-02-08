Union Budget
Fans Want Manish Pandey And Not Kedar Jadhav After His Slow Innings During A Crucial Chase

Cricket News

Fans were annoyed after Kedar Jadhav was preferred over an in-form Manish Pandey during the 2nd ODI at Auckland on Saturday. He scored a painstaking 27-ball 9

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manish

Fans remembered Manish Pandey who was benched once again during the second ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday after Kedar Jadhav failed miserably with the bat. Coming into bat at number 5, Jadhav who had played a fantastic cameo in the last match never got going and struggled to middle the ball as India were already in a precarious situation during their run chase. 

NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli confronts umpire after Henry Nicholls takes a late DRS call

NZ vs IND: Harbhajan Singh and Vicky Kaushal indulge in a hilarious 'speak out' segment

He was dismissed by Tim Southee off Henry Nicholls on for a painstaking 9 which came off 27 deliveries which included just a single boundary. After his poor innings, the fans came forward and wondered why was an in-form Manish Pandey benched. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: Pakistan progress to 95-2 at lunch after Abid fails

WATCH: Prithvi Shaw has no answer to unplayable delivery from Kyle Jamieson

