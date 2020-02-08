NZ Vs IND: Virat Kohli Confronts Umpire After Henry Nicholls Takes A Late DRS Call

India and New Zealand are currently battling it out at Auckland as the three-match ODI series hangs in balance. Led by a Ross Taylor century, a Tom Latham-led New Zealand clinched victory in the first ODI after getting annihilated by India in the T20I series. This morning, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls gave New Zealand a very solid start. However, a flurry of wickets followed and that has managed to keep India in the game.

ALSO READ | NZ vs IND Live: Virat Kohli bamboozled by Ish Sodhi's googly after gritty half-century

NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli confronts umpire after Henry Nicholls DRS call

The incident took place on the penultimate ball of the 17th over when Yuzvendra Chahal fired a leg-break towards Henry Nicholls who was batting at 41. Nicholls offered a sweep shot to the delivery but missed. The ball hit the pad and the Indians appealed. Umpire Bruce Oxenford seemed to be in agreement with the Indian players and he raised his finger. At this moment, Nicholls had the choice to take a Decision Review System (DRS) call in the next 15 seconds. After having an elaborate conversation with his batting partner Martin Guptill, Nicholls asked for the DRS to be used. However, it seemed like his 15-second time-limit had run out. This incident irked Indian captain Virat Kohli and he marched up to umpire Oxenford and protested. Oxenford, however, went forward with the DRS and Nicholls was finally declared out.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI pitch report, weather forecast ahead of the match in Auckland

NZ vs IND: Twitter reacts to Kohli's emotional show against the umpire

While some fans were supportive of Kohli's anger against the umpire, some felt that Kohli should maintain a "gentlemen-like" approach when dealing with match officials.

Review time khatm hone k baad bhi Henry ko review mila it's not fair

Kohli also not happy with the decision

Very bad decision taken by the umpire 🤨🤨#NZvIND #INDvsNZ #ViratKohli @BCCI — Rajat Narayan Singh (@RajatNarayanSi2) February 8, 2020

@ICC this is ridiculous, the umpire allowing a DRS after timer has ended!! @imVkohli was absolutely right arguing with the umpire...... Completely ridiculous — Rudraksh Kikani (@KikaniRudraksh) February 8, 2020

That umpire needs to tell Kohli to Bugger off. #NZvIND — Nic Woods (@Destiny_NYC) February 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli is only batsman in current generation destined to be a legend: Moin Khan

NZ vs IND Live Updates

At the time of writing this article, New Zealand were 243/8 after 47 overs. After the fall of Nicholls' wicket, Indian bowlers triggered a collapse of the Kiwi batting lineup. New Zealand were 93-0 when Nicholls departed. They have lost seven wickets since then and only added 150 runs to the board. India's best bowler has been Yuzvendra Chahal who ended his spell with figures of 3-58.

ALSO READ | NZ vs IND: Shreyas Iyer statistically proven to be India's Best No. 4 option in ODIs