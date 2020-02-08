NZ Vs IND: Harbhajan Singh And Vicky Kaushal Indulge In A Hilarious 'speak Out' Segment

Over the years, cricket has evolved to encapsulate much more than just the game. Commentators and analysts now form an equally entertaining part of the game. The reach of the game allows actors and producers to reach out to their fans and fans are gifted with some unique moments that they would probably not see elsewhere. Here is one such moment from the 2nd NZ vs IND ODI.

Vicky Kaushal and Harbhajan Singh play the 'speak out game'

Famous actor Vicky Kaushal, who was on the pre-match show, spent some hilarious moments with former India and current CSK bowler Harbhajan Singh. Kaushal was made to play the 'speak out game' where the participant has to wear a restrictive piece of plastic on his/her lips and speak a sentence. The lack of lip movement leads to some hilarious moments and Kaushal gave his fans plenty of reasons to laugh out loud.

⭐-like performances on the field, and super⭐⭐ in our studios!



Kickstart your weekend with some 🎬 meets🏏 action, as #Bhoot star @vickykaushal09 joins @harbhajan_singh on #Nerolac #CricketLIVE.



⏳: From 11 AM

📺: Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi & Hotstar pic.twitter.com/fyYIKPugyI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 8, 2020

NZ vs IND Live Updates: Both teams battle it out for the series

The second ODI had New Zealand batting first. They started well as openers Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill put 93 on the board for the first wicket. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal triggered a collapse when he took Nicholls' wicket. New Zealand soon collapsed without putting many on board. In the end, the team ended up with 273 in their twenty overs. In the Indian chase, the Kiwis impacted the match quickly as they sent back Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul without letting them do much damage. India now need 178 in 29 overs with five wickets in hand. Shreyas Iyer is still on the crease.

