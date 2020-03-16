'Congrats Captain': Fans Wish Jaydev Unadkat As He Announces Engagement

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat had recently announced his engagement to Rinny Kantaria on his official Twitter handle. Unadkat had led Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy title against Bengal last week. While the left-arm pacer was congratulated by his Saurashtra team-mate Cheteshwar Pujara, even the fans came out to congratulate the Rajasthan Royals player on social media.

IPL 2020 star Jaydev Unadkat gets engaged, Cheteshwar Pujara has warning for fiancee

'Congrats Captain'

The fans came up with congratulatory messages for the Saurashtra skipper after knowing that he was getting ready to start a new innings in his life. Here are some of the reactions.

Jaydev Unadkat in IPL 2019/20 season

Jaydev Unadkat bagged 67 wickets in the recently concluded Ranji season, just one less than the all-time record of Bihar’s Ashutosh Aman, in 2018-19. His wickets came at an impressive average of 13.23, which is the most by a fast bowler in the history of the competition. In the final match, he changed the face of the game on its head on the final day of the match as he dismissed two wickets in an over during the first session which paved the way for Saurashtra's win.

