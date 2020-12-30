Fawad Alam Channelises Inner Chanderpaul With Comeback Ton After 11 Years

Fawad Alam rescued Pakistan from a wavering start against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test of the series at the Bay Oval. The left-handed batsman defied the Black Caps’ bowling attack with 102 built on determination and resilience. While he formed a 165-run partnership with captain Mohammad Rizwan, more importantly, the two cricketers stayed put for more than 63 overs together as the tourists now look to salvage a draw in testing Day 5 conditions.

NZ vs PAK live score: Majestic century by Fawad Alam vs New Zealand gives tourists hope for a draw

Pakistan resumed their run-chase on Day 5 from their overnight score of 71-3. Inside the second over of the final day of the Test, the visitors lost Azhar Ali after pacer Trent Boult successfully managed to induce a nick. However, Fawad Alam remained unfazed at the other end as the all-rounder countered 269 deliveries in total from the New Zealand bowlers. He scored 102 runs in an innings punctuated with 14 elegant boundaries before Neil Wagner derailed his six-and-a-half-hour resistance.

A well made 100 for Fawad Alam 👏Plenty of skill & determination in his knock of 353 minutes and 236 balls.



Despite making his Test debut in Sri Lanka back in 2009, Fawad Alam is just six Tests old at the moment. Interestingly, he scored an imperial 168 in the match to become the first Pakistani cricketer ever to score a Test century on his debut away from home. It took Alam more than 11 years to register his second three-figure score in the format as the all-rounder has often remained in and out of the side since his maiden international appearance in any format (in 2007).

Fawad Alam Test career

Fawad Alam Test career, although short, makes for an impressive read. The 35-year-old has only featured in six Tests for Pakistan where he has aggregated 382 runs at an average of 38.2. The cricketer has converted both his half-centuries into hundreds as his stubborn resistance against New Zealand becomes the latest of his three-figure Test score.

NZ vs PAK live score and updates

At the time of publishing this, Pakistan reached 259-8 from 113 overs. Their tail still needs to bat for another 15 overs in the match in order to salvage a draw at Mount Maunganui. Earlier, Pakistan found themselves in a strong position to bat out a draw, despite both their openers losing their wickets without scoring. However, the century by Fawad Alam vs New Zealand followed by his immediate dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, inviting two more quick wickets for the hosts as they eye a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

New Zealand vs Pakistan live streaming details

The New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream will not be made available through television in India. However, fans can catch NZ vs PAK live in India on the FanCode app. For NZ vs PAK live score, one can visit the social media pages of the two cricket boards.

