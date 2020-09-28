Aaron Finch Falls After Being Hit On Abdomen By Fellow Aussie James Pattinson; Watch Video

The 10th match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 is underway, with the Bangalore outfit taking on the Mumbai team. It was Rohit Sharma who won the toss in the Bangalore vs Mumbai live match, with the skipper electing to bowl first. The Bangalore vs Mumbai live match hasn’t taken long to serve it’s first iconic moment, with a searing James Pattinson delivery catching Aaron Finch off guard.

James Pattinson delivery leaves Aaron Finch gasping for breath

The incident occurred during the second over of the Dream11 IPL 2020 clash. The second delivery bowled by Mumbai bowler James Pattinson was a back of a length ball which nipped back in, catching Aaron Finch by surprise. Taking the batsman’s inside edge, the delivery hit Aaron Finch on the abdomen, with the batsman seen gasping for breath on the ground.

Aaron Finch was visibly distressed after the incident, as he took a couple of moments to recover from it. Several fans on Twitter reacted to it after finding the incident funny. You can check out the video of the incident here.

If that Pattinson ball to Finch would have played out in Cricket 07, Richie Benaud would have said, "Ouch! That must have hurt!" — Cricket Gandu (@CricketGandu) September 28, 2020

Pattinson trying to pinch Finch's family jewels — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) September 28, 2020

Finch fifty vs Mumbai as batsman recovers

However, Aaron Finch didn’t let the second over incident with James Pattinson bog him down. The Australian batsman was seen in sublime touch, as he hit dominated the powerplay, smacking the ball to all corners of the ground. Aaron Finch gave a great start to this side during the Mumbai vs Bangalore game. The batsman scored a 35-ball 52 which included seven fours and a six. However, Aaron Finch couldn’t build on his half-century, as he was later dismissed by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

Bangalore vs Mumbai live streaming: playing XI

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa,

Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 live streaming: How to watch Bangalore vs Mumbai live?

For fans looking to watch the Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 live stream online, they can do so by watching the game on Disney+ Hotstar. The Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 live telecast in India is also available on the Star Sports Network. The live updates for the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter will also be available on Mumbai and Bangalore’s social media handles as well as Dream11 IPL 2020’s official pages.

