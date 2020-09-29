Dream11 IPL 2020 Franchises Want Two Seasons Per Year: Punjab Team Owner Ness Wadia

The KL Rahul-led Punjab side lost to Steve Smith’s Rajasthan in Sharjah on September 27 in their most recent match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Their defeat in the high-scoring thriller meant that the Punjab side is now placed at No.4 in the updated Dream11 IPL points table as of now. With the ongoing season set to continue with the upcoming fixtures, one of the Punjab team owners in Dream11 IPL 2020 season, Ness Wadia, recently gave his take on the tournament during an interactive session with InsideSport.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab at No.4 in updated Dream11 IPL points table

A look at the Points Table after Match 10 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/prp8OIj3aV — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020

Punjab team owners in Dream11 IPL 2020: Ness Wadia emphasises need of two IPL seasons per year

Ness Wadia, who is renowned to be an integral part of the Indian business conglomerate Wadia Group, is one of the Punjab team owners in the Dream11 IPL as well. During the interaction, he emphasised about the importance of organising two seasons in a single year. According to Ness Wadia, having more than one Dream11 IPL season is important because “there is never enough of cricket” and “there are a lot of opportunities” to be given to young cricketers through it.

Ness Wadia also admitted that he has spoken about it with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials and the IPL Governing Council as well. He said that as franchise owners, they have always felt that there are “10 months in the year” without any IPL, thus referring to the annual two-month season conducted every year. Ness Wadia believes that two Dream11 IPL seasons in a year will be appreciated by fans and it will generate “great viewership”.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab Dream11 IPL team schedule

KL Rahul and co. will now go up against defending champions Mumbai on Thursday, October 1 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Dream11 IPL team schedule of the season.

