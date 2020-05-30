FCS Vs DVE Live Scores, Pitch & Weather Info For Vincy Premier T10 League 5th Place Game

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will take on the Dark View Explorers (DVE) in the 5th place play-off of the Vincy Premier T10 League, on Saturday, May 30. Fans can flock to the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown with no fan restriction due to the reduced fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the FCS vs DVE live streaming details, FCS vs DVE live telecast in India details, FCS vs DVE live match details and where to access the FCS vs DVE live scores.

FCS vs DVE live scores: FCS vs DVE live match preview and Vincy Premier T10 League details

The Vincy Premier T10 League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches set to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be scheduled for the same day. The clash between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark view Explorers will kick off the knockout phase of the Vincy Premier T10 League, with the FCS vs DVE live match determining who finishes fifth in the tournament. The Explorers managed to win only two of their eight league games, while the Strikers managed a solitary win. Both teams will look to end their disappointing Vincy Premier T10 League campaign on a high with a win in their final match.

FCS vs DVE live scores: FCS vs DVE live match pitch and weather report

According to Accuweather, the skies in Kingstown are likely to be cloudy during the day, and there's a possibility of the rain gods interrupting the match. With strong winds and enough cloud cover, the fast bowlers could be in for a treat with the new ball. However, the pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is on the slower side with spinners having played a key role throughout the Vincy Premier T10 League.

FCS vs DVE live scores: FCS vs DVE live streaming

For the FCS vs DVE live streaming, fans can check into Dream11’s FanCode app to watch ball by ball telecast of the FCS vs DVE live match. There will be no FCS vs DVE live telecast in India. The FCS vs DVE live streaming and FCS vs DVE live scores updates will begin at 4.30 PM IST when the match begins. For the FCS vs DVE live scores and other Vincy Premier T10 League match details, fans can visit the official Twitter page of the tournament.

