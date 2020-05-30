West Indies Get Green Light From Board For 'bio-secure' Tour To England In July

West Indies' tour to England is right on track after the country's cricket board gave the green light for the 'bio-secure' tour to go ahead as scheduled in July. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has expressed interest in resuming international cricket by hosting games in bio-secure environments and is waiting for the approval of the UK government. A green signal from the govt means West Indies' tour of England will mark the resumption of international cricket after the COVID-forced break.

Windies Board approves England tour

"The Board gave approval in principle for the proposed upcoming West Indies Test tour of England," Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.

"The decision comes only after CWI medical and cricket-related representatives and advisors have been involved in detailed discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and their own medical and public health advisers."

"CWI's management is now in the process of seeking to put all of the approvals and logistics in place within the Caribbean, including seeking permission from the various National Governments to facilitate the movement of players and support staff, using private charter planes and conducting medical screenings and individual COVID-19 testing for all members of the touring party," read the statement.

"CWI has also received and reviewed detailed plans for players and staff to be kept in a bio-secure environment for the duration of the tour, with all matches being played 'behind closed doors'."

ECB asks players to return to training

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has added 37 names to the list after 18 bowlers resumed individual training last week, focussing on Test cricket. The ECB confirmed that the players have been asked to return to training, "as England Men prepare for the prospect of behind-closed-doors cricket, subject to UK Government clearance." The Board said it continues to work closely with its county partners to provide a safe and efficient return to practice for players.

Image credits: Twitter