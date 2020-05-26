GRD Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

Grenadines Divers will take on La Soufriere Hikers in the first match of Day 5 of the Vincy Premier T10 League. The match will be played on Tuesday, May 26 with both the teams going head to head at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. The match is scheduled for 6 pm IST start. Fans can play the GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction, the GRD vs LSH Dream11 top picks and LSH vs BGR Dream11 team.

GRD vs LSH Dream11 preview

Grenadine Divers lost their first two matches in the tournament but bounced back with a win in their last match to keep themselves in contention for a place in the final. GRD pulled off a spectacular 22-run win over Fort Charlotte Strikers in their last match. On the other hand, La Soufriere Hikers, come into this match on the back of a 25-run defeat at the hands of Salt Pond Breakers who posted a target of 132 against them.

GRD vs LSH Dream11 team

GRD vs LSH Dream11 team: La Soufriere Hikers playing 11

Tilron Harry (Wicketkeeper), Derson Maloney (Captain), Salvan Brown, Casmus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell, Kimson Dalzell

GRD vs LSH Dream11 team: Grenadine Divers playing 11

Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper (Captain), Tijorn Pope, Alex Samuel Anson Latchman (Wicketkeeper), Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie

GRD vs LSH Dream11 top picks

GRD vs LSH Dream11 top picks for the GRD vs LSH Dream11 match

Captain picks: Asif Hooper, Dillon Douglas

Vice-captain picks: Desron Maloney, Razie Browne

GRD vs LSH full squads

GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction: La Soufriere Hikers predicted playing XI

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain

GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction: Grenadine Divers predicted playing XI

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel.

GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction: GRD vs LSH Dream11 team

GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction

As per our GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction, La Soufriere Hikers are the favourites to win the match.

Note: The GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction, GRD vs LSH Dream11 top picks and GRD vs LSH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

