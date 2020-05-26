BGR Vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

The 15th match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played Botanical Gardens Rangers (BGR) and Forth Charlotte Strikers (FCS). The BGR vs FCS live match will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, May 26 and will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Here is our BGR vs FCS Dream11 Team and BGR vs FCS Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of BGR vs FCS Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best BGR vs FCS live match results.

BGR vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: Preview

BGR vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: BGR vs FCS Dream11 Team from squads

BGR vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: BGR Squad

Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

BGR vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: FCS Squad

Gidron Pope, Jahiel Walters, Olanzo Bellingy, Ronald Scott, Chelson Stowe, Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Renrick Williams, Kenroy Williams, Rasheed Frederick, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer

BGR vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: BGR vs FCS Dream11 Team

Here is the BGR vs FCS Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points

Wicketkeeper – R Currency

All-rounders – G Pope (C), R Williams, H Shallow (VC)

Batsmen – K Lavia, K Dember, K Williams, K Abraham

Bowlers – R Jordan, C Stowe, C Morris

BGR vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: BGR vs FCS match prediction

BGR start off as favourites to win the BGR vs FCS live match as per our BGR vs FCS match prediction and BGR vs FCS Dream11 team.

BGR vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: BGR vs FCS Streaming

The BGR vs FCS live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For BGR vs FCS live scores, fans can view the official Twitter page of the tournament. There is no BGR vs FCS live telecast in India on television.

Please note that the above BGR vs FCS Dream11 prediction, BGR vs FCS Dream11 team and BGR vs FCS Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The BGR vs FCS Dream11 team and BGR vs FCS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

