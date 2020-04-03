'Fighting COVID Is Our National Duty,' Says Sourav Ganguly As He Urges People To Stay Home

As the number of Coronavirus cases continue to soar across the country, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday has urged citizens across the country to follow social distancing diligently and also unite in the fight against COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the former Indian skipper shared a video of him in which he urged citizens to stay indoors amid the lockdown and also follow the orders issued by the government. He added that it is a very dangerous virus and that in these 'exceptional circumstances' we need to stay safe and healthy. Earlier in the day, the BCCI President was amongst the 40 sportspersons who interacted with PM Narendra Modi via video conference.

READ | PM Modi Gives Top Sportspersons 5-point Mantra Amid India's Pitched Coronavirus Battle

'Fighting Coronavirus is our national duty'

In the video shared on Friday, Sourav Ganguly said, "Stay indoors and maintain immunity. Remember social distancing is the new unity. Most importantly fighting Coronavirus is our national duty. Yes, these are difficult times all around the world, in India and in our states and it is very important that we stand up. Yes, the Prime Minister is trying, the Chief Ministers are trying, the health department is trying and the police have also done an exceptional job."

It's on us to respect orders and stay indoors: 'Dada' @SGanguly99 has something to say to you#IndiaFightsCorona #StayHome pic.twitter.com/30EvzCar3E — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 3, 2020

READ | PM Modi To Hold Video Conference With BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Amid Coronavirus Fight

Furthermore, he added, "So it's on us to maintain isolation, it's on us to follow their orders, it's on us to stay safe and stay healthy. Remember if we are together, if we are responsible, we will fight this Coronavirus. It is a very dangerous virus. It is something which the world hasn't seen and it is something which you might not see again. These are exceptional circumstances, so be responsible. Be safe, be healthy and most importantly stay indoors."

READ | Ravi Shastri Issues First Response To PM Modi's '9 Pm - 9 Minutes' Coronavirus Appeal

PM Modi to hold a video conference with BCCI President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly via a video conference, the first call with the head of a sports governing body since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the nation, putting forth his April 5 '9 pm - 9 minutes' appeal to express unity as India's battle with COVID-19 intensifies. Sourav Ganguly is expected to join the video conference from his residence in Kolkata.

A big talking point in the Cricketing world during the pandemic has been whether or not the IPL will be held this year. It has been tentatively postponed till April 15, while global sports events, ranging from Euro 2020 to Wimbledon, and most significantly, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been cancelled or delayed.

READ | Maharashtra Min Awhad Slams PM's '9 PM - 9 Mins' Appeal: 'Will Disobey, Not Light Candle'