MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina's 196-run Stand That Saved India In WC 2015 Game Vs Zimbabwe: Watch

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15. Dhoni's teammate and close friend Suresh Raina also followed in the CSK captain's footsteps as he also decided to hang his boots from international cricket. MS Dhoni retirement news sent shockwaves across the nation. In fact, Suresh Raina's retirement news also came as a surprise considering he is just 33.

When MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina's partnership rescued India from dicey situation against Zimbabwe

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina were a crucial part of India's middle order for the major part of the last decade. Over the years, the CSK duo has stitched several memorable partnerships that are still etched in the minds of the cricketing fans. One such partnership was formed by MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina during an important game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Zimbabwe. It was match number 39 of the marquee event and India’s last pool game of the tournament.

Zimbabwe's Brendon Taylor scored a blistering ton as they set India a massive target of 288. India lost wickets early and were left struggling at 92/4 after 22.4 overs. Skipper MS Dhoni who was batting on 10 (23) was joined by Suresh Raina. The two batsmen had a mammoth task of rescuing India from the precarious situation.

The CSK duo started building the Indian innings as they played cautiously yet with attacking intent. Raina played the aggressor's role while Dhoni played the second fiddle. The CSK stars stitched a dazzling 196-run partnership and saw India home without further dents. MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina finished with 85*(76) and 110*(104) respectively and also recorded their best ever partnership. The southpaw was adjudged as Player of the Match for his staggering ton.

Both Dhoni and Raina are set to represent CSK in the upcoming IPL 2020 which is set to be played in the UAE from September 19. The duo's performances will be key in determining how far CSK will go in the IPL 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: YOUTUBE/ ALL ABOUT SPORTS