MS Dhoni Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi For Emphatic Letter Acknowledging Contributions

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni expressed his heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi for his 'appreciation and good wishes' after the PM wrote a touching letter to the recently retired cricketer, acknowledging his contributions to cricket and his impact on the minds of millions of Indians.

The World Cup-winning captain announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on August 15, putting an end to speculations looming over his career with the Men in Blue.

PM Modi, in his letter to MS Dhoni, heaped praise on the former skipper and said that he will go down in the history of the game as 'one of the world's batting greats, greatest cricketing captain and the best wicketkeeper the game as ever seen'. Calling MS Dhoni a 'phenomenon', PM Modi said that it would be an injustice to call him just a sportsperson and that he will not be remembered merely for his career-statistics or match-winning roles. PM Modi recounted MS Dhoni's path to glory - a boy from a small town who burst out into the national scene and became an inspiration for millions of Indians.

"You have been one of the important illustrations of the spirit of New India where family name does not make people's destiny but they make their own names and own destinies", wrote PM Modi.

PM Modi hailed MS Dhoni's ability to deliver under pressure and recalled the T20 World Cup final in 2007 against Pakistan where India beat their bitter rivals to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup. PM Modi also lauded the Captain Cool for his calm temperament and that the youth of the nation were fearless at the face of adversity, similar to the team led by MS Dhoni.

"I would also like to mention your special association with India's Armed Forces. You were most happy being around the Army personnel. Your concern towards their welfare has always been remarkable", wrote PM Modi.

READ | Delhi Capitals' Sandeep Lamichhane Turns Translator For Pak Teammate Post CPL 2020 Match

MS Dhoni thanks PM Modi

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

READ | Sachin Tendulkar's Stunning One-handed Grab On Long-on Boundary In 2004 Pak ODI: Watch

MS Dhoni's successful cricketing career

MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has all led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively. MS Dhoni had also led the Men In Blue to a tri-series win Down Under against the then mighty Australians in the 2007/08 season. 'Thala' has been leading the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and has led them to three IPL as well as two CLT20 titles as well.

READ | MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina's 196-run Stand That Saved India In WC 2015 Game Vs Zimbabwe: Watch

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Even though Mahi won't be donning the Indian jersey again, he will be seen in CSK colors for a while. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will also be returning to competitive cricket for the first time after that heart-breaking semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand at Manchester on July 10, 2019, as he will be leading the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

CSK players who are currently in Chennai for a training camp at the Chepauk Stadium will be departing to the UAE on August 21 as per reports for participating in the 13th edition of the cash-rich event. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will be accommodated in Taj Dubai.

READ | Reason Behind MS Dhoni Calling It A Day From International Cricket At 19:29 On Aug 15