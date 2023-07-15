'Finally': Rinku Singh Reacts After Getting Team India's Maiden Call-up For Asian Games

Rinku Singh a young star from Aligarh Uttar Pradesh, has been named to India's squad for the upcoming 19th Asian Games. The 25-year-old has been included to the 15-man team for the T20 event, which will be taking place from September 28 to October 8. This decision is surprising in light of Singh's previous absence from the five-match T20I series in the West Indies, which made thousands of people unhappy as they thought that the player deserved to be called-up for the Indian Team.

3 things you need to know

Rinku Singh made his first-ever IPL appearance in 2018

Rinku Singh scored 474 runs in 14 matches for Kolkata in the IPL 2023

KKR bought Rinku Singh for 80 lakh INR

Also Read: Bangladesh Survives Karim Janat's Final Over Hat-trick To Win Match With Boundary - WATCH

How did Rinku Singh react to his selection?

Rinku Singh shared his delight after being named to India's team for the forthcoming 19th Asian Games by posting a photo of himself in an India jersey on social media. He complimented the post with an 'evil eye’ emoji, signifying his excitement for the excursion.

(Rinku Singh's story reaction on his selection, Image-rinkukumar12)

Rinku Singh has emerged as a notable performer in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders. He made waves during the IPL 2022 season by hitting 174 runs in 7 matches at an astounding strike rate of 149.53.

Rinku demonstrated his batting skills in the following season, with 474 runs in 14 matches, including 4 half-centuries. One of his most remarkable efforts was when he chased down 28 runs off just five balls against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans, carving his name in T20 competition history. He was a solid performer for the Knight Riders throughout the season.

Rinku has accumulated 1768 runs in 89 T20 games, including 10 half-centuries. His most recent Duleep Trophy outing was for Central Zone when he scored 40 runs off 30 balls vs West Zone.

Also Read: India Defeat West Indies By An Innings And 141 Runs, Go 1-0 Up In The Series

How does India’s squad look for the upcoming Asian Games?

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma(wk)

Standby List: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudharsan