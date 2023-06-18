'Find Better Ways': Indian Fans Retaliate After Barmy Army Takes Dig At Virat Kohli

Why you're reading this: English all-rounder Moeen Ali, retired from Test cricket after the fourth Test against India in September 2021. However, the right-handed off-break bowler came out of retirement for the Ashes 2023 series. Moeen was picked in the team in place of injured Jack Leach and returned to the Test team after two years.

3 Things you need to know

England are playing against Australia in the first Ashes 2023 Test

The first Ashes 2023 Test is being played at the Edgbaston cricket ground located in Birmingham

Australia are the current holders of the Ashes

Moeen Ali made a fine comeback in Tests and has picked up two wickets in the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 first Test match so far. Moeen first dismissed half-centurion Travis Head for a score of 50 off 63 balls and then produced a beauty to remove Cameron Green for 38 runs off 68 deliveries which went through the gap between bat and pad and hit the top of the off stump.

READ: England vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st Test live score

England's Barmy Army react to Moeen Ali's comeback

England's 'Barmy Army' which is always seen supporting the English cricket team, has now reacted to Moeen Ali's Test comeback by taking a dig at Team India batsman Virat Kohli. While sharing a video on their official Twitter handle of Moeen dismissing Virat during England's tour of India in 2021.

Mo back with the red ball in hand 😍#Ashes pic.twitter.com/IF9g555Gp9 — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 17, 2023

READ: Shikhar Dhawan seeks to improve craft for a strong comeback, shares net practice images

Indian fans retaliate on Barmy Army's dig at Virat Kohli

However, there was also a group of Indian fans who reacted to the post and hit back with various relations on social media to the Barmy Army's dig at Virat Kohli.

Unreal obsession with @imVkohli — Shubham Sakhuja (@ishubhamsakhuja) June 17, 2023

Stop it bro. Now it feels cringe to Poke virat in every single tweet. Can't get reach without indian fans? — Rohit 🇮🇳 (@itsrohit1301) June 17, 2023

Like seriously 👎..Find better ways to hype Mo. — 𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@kohlifangirl178) June 17, 2023

Meanwhile...

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has played a total of 65 Tests and has picked up 197 wickets at an average of 36.92 and also at an economy rate of 3.63. He has also hit 2932 runs in Test career and his highest score has been 155.