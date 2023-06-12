Former India Keeper-batsman Calls Out Indian Team's Prime Issues After WTC Fallout

Why you're reading this: India lost the WTC Final 2023 to Australia in Kennington Oval, UK by 209 runs. India lost their back-to-back World Test Championship Final on Sunday, 11 June as in 2011 Team India lost to New Zealand. Pat Cummins' side gave Rohit Sharma and co a 209-run loss. The Indian batters had to make 444 runs to win in the final innings. However, they could only make 234 after being bowled out in the first session of the final day of the Test match.

3 things you need to know

India lost the WTC Final 2023 to Australia at The Oval

Indian batters failed to make a single century in the competition.

Former Indian Batsman, Parthiv Patel has suggested a big issue with India’s batting

What did Parthiv Patel suggest for Team India?

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has expressed concern about the Indian batting lineup and emphasized the importance of their ability to stay at the crease for extended periods at The Oval pitch. According to Patel, the problem arose because the Indian team is used to finishing matches in three days in subcontinental conditions.

With the way this #WTCFinal has ended, I feel one problem we have to fix is our batters spending sufficient time out in the middle. At home, we are used to wrapping up Tests in less than 3 days on rank turners, and our batters don't end up scoring the big hundreds. We need our… — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) June 12, 2023

In his tweet, Parthiv Patel mirrors the conclusion of the World Test Championship Final and recognises a key problem within the Indian cricket team's batting performance. He believes that their batters need to spend more time out in the middle, referring to the duration they spend at the crease during their innings. With India's poor performance, Parthiv suggests that the Indian batters should be practicing longer durations at the crease, emphasizing the need to apply themselves and show patience. He poses the question to his followers, seeking their opinions on the matter and inviting conversation about the importance of adjusting to longer innings.

What went wrong with India?

Ravichandran Ashwin's absence from the starting XI was one of the biggest issues according to experts, The bowlers that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid chose leaked 469 runs in the first innings and that is where it got harder for the team to chase. The BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly said that the team could have chased down a score of 320 runs in the final innings as the score of 444 was way too hard to chase, he said in a conversation with Rahul Dravid.