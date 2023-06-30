'Fingers crossed': Steve Smith breaks the bad news around Nathan Lyon's injury in 2nd Test

After what transpired on the Day 2 of the 2nd Ashes Test, Australia are on the brink of gaining an upper hand over England. However, the Aussies suffered a major setback when their premier spinner incurred an injury on his right calf. Lyon was seen limping after a dedicated effort to cover the ground to save the boundary in the 37th over and following that cricket Australia confirmed that he has suffered an injury. Lyon was clearly in pain and later hobbled off the field as well. So, what all that took place, the query that emerges is, will Nathan Lyon take the field on Day 3? Steve Smith gives his say on the injury of Lyon.

The 2nd Test of the Ashes 2023 hangs in balance as in reply to Australia's first innings total of 416, England failed to capitalize on the emphatic start and towards the end of the day lost three quick wickets to reach 278 for 4 at stumps. Day 3 will produce further clarity on where this match is headed, but ahead of the start Australia have a daunting situation to tackle. One of the major wicket-takers in their lineup and world cricket, Nathan Lyon left the field with a concerning injury and spent most part of the final session in the company of physios, receiving treatment in the Lord's dressing room.

Steve Smith weighs in on the injury of Nathan Lyon

Following the excruciating episode, cricket Australia provided an update on the injury of Lyon and stated that he will be assessed before any call could be made.

Update from the Australian team: Nathan Lyon suffered an injury to his right calf injury while fielding in the final session today. He will be further assessed after play #Ashes https://t.co/2lXggLE0Vh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 29, 2023

Steve Smith, who completed the 32nd century of his Test career earlier on Day 2, weighed in on the status of Nathan and could not pick optimistic words to disseminate. After the end of the day's play, Smith said that the injury "did not look good". He then expressed the importance of Lyon in the team and named the probable substitute in case the worst propels.

“He could be a huge loss. However, we’ve got Todd Murphy waiting in the wings. He’s been bowling beautifully in the nets. I’d be confident if he came in he’d do a terrific job for us”, Steve Smith said.

So, while nothing could be gauged as of now, cricket Australia might provide the lastest update soon. But as per the impressions of Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon's further participation in the match looks grim.