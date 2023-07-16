'I Really Want To Play At Least One Match': Yuzvendra Chahal's Unfulfilled Cricket Wish

Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the best match-winners for the Indian cricket team and has made many records in the white ball format. Chahal has also achieved a lot of milestones while playing in the Indian Premier League and also became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the tournament during the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. Despite his success in white ball cricket, the right-arm leg spinner is yet to make his debut in Tests.

3 things you need to know

Yuzvendra Chahal till now has played 145 matches in IPL and has taken 187 wickets

Chahal was also the purple cap holder in the Indian Premier League 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal has a total of 212 international wickets to his name

ALSO READ | Duleep Trophy 2023 Final: Hanuma Vihari says he enjoys captaincy after South Zone win by 75 runs

Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on his desire to play Test cricket

(Team India spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session / Image: BCCI)

Yuzvendra Chahal recently appeared on famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's channel during which he shed light on his desire to play Test cricket. According to Chahal, the Test format is real cricket and he has the desire to play at least one match in the white colours for Team India.

Yes, I think, I really want to play at least one match, one day because when people call you a Test player, no one will call you a T20 or real cricket player. The only thing is that for five days you have to get up every morning and there the batsman will not attack you, you have to get the batsman out.

Yuzvendra Chahal further added

Here you don't need to bowl just four, five, or 10 overs, who knows you may have to bowl 20 consecutive overs as well. The body is tired but going in the morning, then getting up, playing, and then bowling, so I think that is the real test. I wish to play at least one Test match someday.

ALSO READ | Stuart Broad reveals his master plan against David Warner after dismissing him 17 times

Yuzvendra Chahal recently featured for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2023 and picked up a total of 21 wickets from 14 matches. Chahal is currently part of the Team India ODI squad which will play a three-match ODI series against West Indies starting from July 27, 2023.