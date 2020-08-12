Finnish Premier League T20 BTC Vs VCC Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Bengal Tigers (BT) will square off against Vantaa CC (VCC) in the league match of the Finnish Premier League T20 tournament on Wednesday, August 12. The BTC vs VCC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here is the BTC vs VCC live streaming details, BTC vs VCC live in India, Finnish Premier League T20 live streaming details and where to catch the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores.

Finnish Premier League T20 live streaming: BTC vs VCC preview

This is the final match before the playoffs round begins. Looking at the points table, both the sides are out of contention for the playoff spots and hence this match will only be a dead rubber. Bengal Tigers lost their previous match to Helsinki CC by 24 runs while Vantaa CC posted a 43-run victory against the Finnish Pakistani Club in their last game.

BTC vs VCC live streaming: BTC vs VCC weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the BTC vs VCC live match while the pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament. However, 120 could still be a par score here. Expect the clash to be an exciting contest.

Finnish Premier League T20 live streaming: BTC vs VCC live in India and BTC vs VCC live streaming details

The telecast of BTC vs VCC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the BTC vs VCC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports and to watch each ball of the BTC vs VCC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 live streaming will begin at 8 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's official Twitter page.

BTC vs VCC live streaming: BTC vs VCC squad details

BTC vs VCC live streaming: BTC squad

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Shahid Alam, Tonmoy Saha, Mohammed Rony, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Shahrukh Ali, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi.

BTC vs VCC live streaming: VCC squad

Chanaka Jayasinge, Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Kasun Chamara Pasikku, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Ranuka Shiran Fernando

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)