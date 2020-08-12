DC, SRH To Fly Together On Same Chartered Flight On Aug 23 For IPL 2020 To Dubai?

Indian and international cricketers are all gearing up to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) tournament. While there is still no official word over the exact travelling schedule of the teams, reports have emerged that all the teams taking part in the IPL 2020 will leave between August 20 and 23 via chartered flights.

IPL 2020: Travels details about DC and SRH

According to a report by InsideSport, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will gather in Mumbai by August 22 and are likely to fly together to UAE on the same chartered flight on the following day. The team managements of DC and SRH are yet to officially comment on the development.

Apart from reports of teams travelling together, DC is also likely to take Indian net bowlers along with the team. As per reports, DC will be taking around six bowlers and all of them will be a part of DC’s bio-bubble. But there is no news regarding the number of net bowlers that SRH will take along with them.

The report further states that Mumbai Indians (MI) have already started training sessions for their domestic players in the outskirts of Mumbai and the team is believed to be leaving for the UAE on August 21. The players and support staff of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), on the other hand, are likely to leave from Mumbai on August 20-21 via separate chartered flights.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might be the last team to fly out of India from Bengaluru, preferably on August 22 or 23. However, before that, their players will reach Bengaluru this week and stay in quarantine for a week in a five-star hotel. According to a reports in ESPNCricinfo, all the players and the support staff have tested negative in the first round of COVID-19 testing. InsideSport has reported that Kings XI Punjab is likely to travel from Delhi via a chartered flight but the franchise is yet to divulge any details on the same.

IPL 2020: Safety measures for players during the tournament

According to a report in InsideSport, all teams taking part in the tournament have advised their players to self-quarantine themselves and monitor their body temperatures on a daily basis. The report further says that as per the instruction of the BCCI, players have been asked to enter their body temperatures on the centralised app provided by the cricket bocy. The report also states that players will have to undergo multiple COVID-19 tests before they will be allowed to enter the biosecure bubble set by the IPL 2020 management

IPL dates

Coming to the IPL dates, the cash-rich tournament is scheduled to begin in UAE from September 19 with the final being held on November 8. Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, will be defending the title this year after beating MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in last year's thrilling final.

(COVER IMAGE: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD / DELHI CAPITALS / TWITTER)