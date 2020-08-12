RCB Hires Special Psychologist For Players Ahead Of IPL 2020 Season In UAE?

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is set to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Several franchises have started preparations for their training camps for the upcoming season. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), meanwhile, have even hired a sports psychologist to tackle the mental aspect of the game.

RCB tackles mental aspect of the game ahead of the IPL 2020

The RCB unit has reached the final of the tournament on three occasions (in 2009, 2011 and 2016), only to lose out on the coveted title in each of the three matches. Additionally, the RCB side is known for losing their way at crucial junctures of the tournament. For the IPL 2020 season, the RCB team management decided to hire a sports psychologist for the first time.

While speaking with the Times of India, RCB Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said that as a large corporate organisation, the RCB franchise knows the importance of investing in critical areas like mental health. He added that they hired a sports psychologist as well as a team doctor about five months ago and it has worked “wonderfully well” for the players. Churiwala stated that they have continuously stayed in touch with the RCB players, as their main focus was to interact with young and domestic cricketers during the nationwide lockdown phase.

The RCB chairman later claimed that the players have also interacted amongst themselves during the lockdown. He said that the franchise had set up a digital platform for players to stay connected. According to Churiwala, Simon Katich (RCB’s head coach), Mike Hesson (RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations) along with the rest of the team management have done a “lot of work” during the last four months to ensure a team bonding between players.

Virat Kohli-led RCB in the IPL 2020

RCB captain Virat Kohli along with his veteran campaigners like AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal among others are all set to reprise their roles in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. While Kohli was set to lead the franchise on March 29 earlier this year, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic enforced a delay to the tournament by five-and-a-half months.

IPL 2020: IPL dates and venue confirmed

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: RCB in IPLT20.COM