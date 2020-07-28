Finnish Premier League T20 GHG Vs BTC Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Match Preview

Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) will square off against Bengal Tigers (BTC) in the league match of the Finnish Premier League T20 on Tuesday, July 28. The GHG vs BTC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the GHG vs BTC live streaming details, GHG vs BTC live in India details and where to catch the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores.

GHG vs BTC live streaming: GHG vs BTC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the conditions will be cloudy with no threat of rain during the GHC vs HCC live match. Coming to the pitch, any target of 140-plus on the Kerava National Cricket Ground pitch will prove to be a tough ask for the side batting second since the outfield usually slows up and run-scoring becomes even harder when pace is taken off the ball.

GHG vs BTC live scores: GHG vs BTC live in India and GHC vs HCC live streaming details

The telecast of GHG vs BTC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the GHG vs BTC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the GHG vs BTC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs BTC live streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: GHG vs BTC Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: GHG vs BTC Squad updates: GHG

Shahid Gondal, Irfan Yousefzai, Faisal Shahzad (C), Simranjeet Brar (WK), Amjad Jaleel, Muhammad Hasan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rehman, Qais Yousufzai, Nouman Raza, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Umair Akhtar

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: GHG vs BTC Squad updates: BTC

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (wk), Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Shahid Alam, Tonmoy Saha (c), Mohammed Rony, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Shahrukh Ali, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs BTC live streaming and probable playing XI

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs BTC live streaming and probable playing XI: GHG

Pankaj Saharan, Saif-ur-Rehman, Ali Masood, Muhammad Gawas, Bilal Masud, Simranjit Brar, Shahid Gondal, Ahmad Jaleel, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman.

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs BTC live streaming and probable playing XI: BTC

Muhammad Imrul Abedin, Mehran Amin, Belayat Khan, Tonmoy Saha, Nurul Huda, Osman Ibrahim, Shahrukh Ali, Habib Al Amin, Rony Sardar, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Sarwar Jahan.

(COVER IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)