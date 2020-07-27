What Happened To Iqbal Abdulla? Mumbai Spinner's Life After Winning IPL 2012 With KKR

Indian cricketer Iqbal Abdulla made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the inaugural edition of the tournament (2008) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a left-arm spinner. The bowler shot to fame in his breakthrough year in 2011 with some sensational bowling performances throughout the season. In the following year, he was part of KKR’s victorious campaign under the leadership of former cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

While he has been a part of an IPL-winning team, the cricketer was not given enough opportunities in the playing XI in the subsequent seasons. Here is a look at some insights regarding what happened to Iqbal Abdulla and a roundup of his cricketing career.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Snub Might Cost South Africans ₹34.6 Crore, CSK & RCB Likely To Be Most Affected

What happened to Iqbal Abdulla? What has the cricketer been up to?

To answer the ‘What happened to Iqbal Abdulla?' query, it is important to know the happenings in his life besides his initial IPL career for KKR. The Azamgarh-born player made his First-class, List A and T20 debuts for Mumbai all during the 2007 Indian domestic season. On the back of some strong outings in domestic cricket and Under-19 levels, Iqbal Abdulla earned a prestigious IPL contract with KKR in 2008.

In an interview with The Times of India earlier this year, 30-year-old Iqbal Abdulla said that he is actively pursuing his dream of playing for India. He said that will continue to play for Mumbai in all domestic tournaments to the best of his abilities. Abdulla also said that performing well is in his hands and he will keep waiting to get in contention among the selectors. Iqbal Abdulla was last seen in action for Mumbai in February earlier this year during the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Expresses Wish To See Virat Kohli Playing 'till 2030' For India And RCB

What happened to Iqbal Abdulla? Career stats of IPL 2012 winning player

From his IPL debut in 2008 to his final appearance in 2017, Iqbal Abdulla played 49 matches to bag 40 wickets. He served KKR between 2008 and 2013 where he enjoyed much success. The Mumbai cricketer was later roped in by Rajasthan Royals for a seasonal outing in 2014. Iqbal Abdulla then played under the leadership of Virat Kohli in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) between 2015 and 2017. After he was released by RCB prior to 2018 auctions, he has not been picked by any IPL franchise in any of the subsequent auctions of the tournament.

Also Read | Gary Kirsten Reveals Reason Behind Failure In Coaching Virat Kohli's RCB In IPL

Also Read | Virat Kohli's IPL 2020 Salary Incredibly 141.66 Times Greater Than 2008 Offering From RCB

Image credit: IPLT20.COM