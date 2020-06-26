Finnish Premier League T20 HCC Vs SKK Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Info, Match Preview

Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC ) will square off against KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK) in the league match of the Finnish Premier League T20 tournament on Friday, June 26. The HCC vs SKK live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here is the HCC vs SKK live streaming details, HCC vs SKK live telecast in India details, HCC vs SKK live match details and where to catch the HCC vs SKK live scores.

HCC vs SKK live streaming: HCC vs SKK Finnish Premier League T20 live match weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be no rain during the HCC vs SKK live match with the pitch showing variable behaviour throughout the tournament. The bowler will also get a decent bounce and some help from the surface making it difficult for batsmen to score runs at quick rate.

HCC vs SKK live scores: HCC vs SKK live telecast in India and HCC vs SKK live streaming details

The HCC vs SKK live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the HCC vs SKK live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the HCC vs SKK live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 HCC vs SKK live streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 St Gallen HCC vs SKK live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20: HCC vs SKK live scores: Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20: HCC vs SKK live scores: Squad updates: HCC

Aniketh Pushthay, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahidullah Kamal, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Gautam Bhaskar, Obaidullah Sadiqui

Finnish Premier League T20: HCC vs SKK live scores: Squad updates: SKK

Areeb Abdul Quadir, Jordan Obrien, Qaiser Siddique, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Ponniah Vijendran, Jake Goodwin, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Atif Rasheed, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Henry Sewell, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Henry Sewell

HCC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: HCC vs SKK Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

HCC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: HCC vs SKK Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: HCC

Ghulam Abbas Butt, Sapan Mehta, Zahidullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Aniketh Pushthay, Maneesh Chauhan, Akhil Arjunan, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Adnan Syed.

HCC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: HCC vs SKK Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: SKK

Panniah Vijendran, Nathan Collins, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Peter Gallagher, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Asim Ghani, Raja Waqas, Henry Sewell, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)