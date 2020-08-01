Finnish Premier League T20 VCC Vs GHC Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Match Preview

Vanta Cricket Club (VCC) will square off against Greater Helsinki CC (GHC) in a league match in the Finnish Premier League T20 tournament on Saturday, August 1. The VCC vs GHC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here are the VCC vs GHC live streaming details, VCC vs GHC live in India and where to catch the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores.

VCC vs GHC live streaming, weather and pitch report

Weather conditions are expected to be cloudy during the VCC vs GHC live match while the pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament. Considering this, 120 will be a par score here.

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: VCC vs GHC live in India and VCC vs GHC live streaming details

The telecast of VCC vs GHC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the VCC vs GHC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The Finnish Premier League T20 VCC vs GHC live streaming will begin at 1 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

VCC vs GHC live streaming: VCC vs GHC squad details

VCC vs GHC live streaming: VCC vs GHC squad details: VCC

Chanaka Jayasinge , Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage , Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Kasun Chamara Pasikku, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Ranuka Shiran Fernando.

VCC vs GHC live streaming: VCC vs GHC squad details: GHC

Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali.

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: VCC vs GHC probable playing XI

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: VCC vs GHC probable playing XI: VCC

Ravi Sanjeeva Kahingala, Ranuka Shiran Fernando, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Chanaka Jayasinge, Ursan Tavernier, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Dilip Hethumuni, Sanjeewa Peththahandi.

Finnish Premier League T20 live scores: VCC vs GHC probable playing XI: GHC

Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Ghulfam Nazir, Hamzah Mukhtar, Naveed Shahid, Asad Ljaz, Sohail Amin, Kashif Muhammad, Rizwan Ali, Pranjay Arya, Abdullah Attiqe

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / YOUTUBE)