Shikhar Dhawan Returns To Batting Practice In The Nets After 4 Months; Watch Video

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has taken to training as cricket slowly finds its place amidst the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic. Quite recently, the 34-year-old took to his social media account and shared a 46-second video of himself practising at the nets. Since the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is finally settled with a launch date and a venue, several cricketers can be seen taking to their nearby grounds for training sessions even though a nationwide lockdown continues to remain in effect.

In the video, Shikhar Dhawan can be seen middling the ball and smashing it across all corners of the ground. His training session marks his return to the field after a gap of several months. In the caption, the Indian opening batsman wrote “keeping the intensity going” before admiring the sound of the bat on ball he was generating through some perfectly-timed strokes.

Recently, the Shikhar Dhawan Twitter followers count reached 5 million, which was celebrated by the cricketer. As a result, the Dhawan Twitter handle saw him answering many fan questions as part of #AskShikhar, a Q and A session conducted by him on the occasion of the milestone.

Shikhar Dhawan was last seen in action against Australia in January earlier this year. The left-handed batsman was later excluded from India’s touring squad to New Zealand due to a rib injury. While he was set to join the Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 campaign on March 29, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and India lockdown brought about a worldwide halt on sporting activities for a while.

Keeping the intensity going 🔥 Love the sound of the bat on ball 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZuOZ4JYWQ3 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 31, 2020

How much is Shikhar Dhawan net worth and IPL 2020 salary?

According to networthclub.com, the Shikhar Dhawan net worth is estimated to be approximately US$15 million (i.e. ₹114 crore). Some of the Shikhar Dhawan net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also includes revenue through his investment in yoga-wellness startup Sarva and income from various commercial deals with brands like Lays, Oppo and Nerolac.

Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2020 salary for Delhi Capitals

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Shikhar Dhawan became one of the 12 cricketers to be retained by the Delhi Capitals. The franchise retained the opening batsman for US$730,000 (i.e. ₹5.2 crore) for the upcoming IPL 2020 season. Shikhar Dhawan first joined the Delhi Capitals camp in IPL 2019 after he was released by SunRisers Hyderabad.

