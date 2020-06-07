Finnish T10 League ECC Vs SKK Live Streaming, Team News And Live Info

Empire CC will face Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti in their next Finnish Ten10 League – T10 2020 clash at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Finnish Premier League is just the fourth cricket tournament to resume amidst the global Coronavirus pandemic. Vincy Premier league, Vanuatu Premier League and Estonia are the first three tournaments to restart.

Eight teams are participating in the competition to win the Finnish Ten10 League trophy. The name of the eight teams are: Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club.

There will be no ECC vs SKK live telecast in India. However, here are the other details regarding ECC vs SKK live streaming.

ECC vs SKK live streaming details

Competition: Finnish T10 League Game: Empire CC vs Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti Date and time: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 4:30 PM Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

ECC vs SKK live scores

Finnish T10 League ECC vs SKK live streaming: Top Picks

Amjad Sher (Captain) Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe (Vice-captain) Zeerak Ijaz Peter Gallagher Qaiser Siddique Atif Rasheed

Finnish T10 League ECC vs SKK live streaming (Full Squads)

Finnish T10 League ECC vs SKK live streaming: Empire CC full squad

Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

Finnish T10 League ECC vs SKK live streaming: Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (Full Squad)

Areeb Abdul Quadir, Sabbir Habibul, Qaiser Siddique, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins, Jordan Obrien, Kartikeya Voleti, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Ponniah Vijendran, Vishal Saraf, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Raja Waqas, Nirav Shah, Hossain Iqbal, Henry Sewell, Raza Rehman

Finnish T10 League ECC vs SKK live match (Predicted XI)

Finnish T10 League ECC vs SKK live match: Empire CC Predicted XI

Jonathan Scamans (WK), Zeerak Ijaz, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Abdul Ghaffar, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Raaz Muhammad

Finnish T10 League ECC vs SKK live match: Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti Predicted XI

Areeb Abdul Quadir (WK), Qaiser Siddique, Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins, Jake Goodwin, Atif Rasheed, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Nirav Shah, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Mirza Zeeshan Baig