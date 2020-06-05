Paul Pogba Looks Sharper, Fitter In Manchester United Training Ahead Of EPL Return

Manchester United's controversial star midfielder Paul Pogba has returned from injury and appears to be in top shape. Paul Pogba is back from his long-term injury and is set to make a comeback for Manchester United when the Premier League returns later this month. Paul Pogba last featured for Manchester United in their Boxing Day win against Newcastle. Paul Pogba found himself facing a considerable amount of criticism when fans and pundits accused him of faking an injury. The French midfielder reportedly wanted a way out of the club and the intensity of his exit rumours grew when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola indulged in a war of words this season.

Paul Pogba transfer: World Cup winner to stay at Man United

It appears Paul Pogba has changed his mind and is ready to give his career at Manchester United a second chance. Real Madrid were tipped to sign Paul Pogba in the summer but the economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic will make it difficult for Los Blancos to move for the Frenchman. Other European heavyweights like Juventus and Barcelona were also linked with Pogba but could find it difficult to match Manchester United's £90 million price tag.

Paul Pogba training at Man United

Manchester United fans indulged in cautious optimism after seeing Paul Pogba training alongside Bruno Fernandes this week. According to The Sun, Paul Pogba managed to impress his teammates with his stunning return in training. The 27-year-old World Cup winner returned to full-contact training last week. As per reports, Paul Pogba has been working with the ball for the past nine days. The Sun reports that Paul Pogba's lateral movement is at 100 per cent and there are no signs of scar tissue around the star's ankle.

Paul Pogba training

Bruno Fernandes claims he cannot wait to play alongside Paul Pogba

Manchester United's latest signing Bruno Fernandes has hit the ground running since his move to Old Trafford. The 25-year-old Portugal international has lifted the spirits in the red half of Manchester with the limited amount of time he has spent on the pitch. Fans are cautiously excited to see the pairing of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in midfield when the Premier League returns. As it turns out, Bruno Fernandes is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba.

Bruno Fernandes, while talking about Paul Pogba in an interview, stated, "Paul is one of the best players in Manchester and in the world. He was injured for a lot of time. The opportunity to play side to side with him is fantastic because you want to play with the best players. With Marcus Rashford back to fitness, and Man United breathing down Chelsea's neck for the fourth and final Champions League spot, Bruno Fernandes could very well taste Champions League action in a Man United shirt next season.