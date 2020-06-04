Football Quiz Questions: Answers To Popular Football Quiz Questions

All was well in the world of football at the turn of the decade. Barcelona and Real Madrid were involved in a two-horse race for the LaLiga title. Liverpool were marching on to their first league title in 30 years, and the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were leading the charts in their respective leagues. However, all title ambitions were put on hold in March, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly all the major European leagues were suspended for close to two months before Germany's Bundesliga resumed in May. After the Bundesliga return, the other European leagues also settled on a date to return to action. LaLiga is set to return on June 12 while the Premier League will resume on June 17. Serie A is also expected to start in mid-June. France's Ligue 1 is the only league which called off the 2019-20 season with Paris Saint-Germain being crowned champions.

Footballing fans across the world seemingly can't wait to watch their favourite teams get back in action. However, fans are spending their time taking multiple football quizzes to judge their football knowledge. Here's another in a long line of football quizzes meant to test the knowledge of one of the most-watched sports in the world.

Football Quiz Questions and Football quiz answers

Football trivia: Level easy

Football quiz: Football quiz questions

Which team has won the first Premier League title? Which three players shared the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018-19? Which was the first team to win the World Cup back in 1930? Who has scored the most number of goals (16) in World Cup history? Which former Real Madrid star had a galaxy named after him in 2015?

Football quiz: Football quiz answers

Manchester United Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane Uruguay Miroslav Klose Cristiano Ronaldo - Galaxy Cosmos Redshift 7 (CR7)

Football trivia: Level medium

Football quiz: Football quiz questions

The first player to win a Ballon d'Or while playing for Liverpool Who is the top Bundesliga scorer of all time? The most-capped player in the history of the German national team The player who has won the most number of Champions League trophies The only player to win the Champions League with three different clubs

Football quiz: Football quiz answers

Michael Owen Gerd Muller Lothar Matthaus (150 caps) Francisco Gento (six titles with Real Madrid) Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan)

Football trivia: Level difficult

Football quiz: Football quiz questions

Which colours did Manchester United sport before donning the famous red jersey? Which manager famously gave his players 'the Hairdryer Treatment'? The player who has worn #7, #17, #28 and #9 jerseys across England, Spain, Italy and Portugal. The manager who gave David Beckham England's captain armband The three German clubs to win the European Cup/Champions League

Football quiz: Football quiz answers

Green and gold Sir Alex Ferguson Cristiano Ronaldo Peter Taylor Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Hamburg

