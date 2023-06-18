ICC World Cup Qualifiers: Fixtures, Squads, Format & All You Need To Know About The Event

Why You Are Reading This: The Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 is all set to kick off in Zimbabwe with two spots in a bid to determine who fills the final two spots at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The tournament is slated to begin on June 18, where hosts Zimbabwe will be joined by nine other teams. The top two sides of the tournament will join the eight teams, who have already secured their place for the marquee ODI World Cup, slated to be held later this year.

The Cricket World Cup Qualifier will be played in a round-robin format

The 10 participating teams in the World Cup Qualifier will be divided into two groups

The 2023 ODI World Cup is slated to be held in October - November, in India

Which teams are participating in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023?

The 10 participating teams in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 are Zimbabwe, Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, UAE, USA, and West Indies.

Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 playing format and more

The 10 participating teams in the tournament will be divided into two groups of 10 teams each, playing in a round-robin format. Explaining the format of the tournament on their website, ICC said, “The top three teams in each group then progress to the CWC Qualifier Super Six stage, while carrying over their results from the two matches against the other teams to advance from their initial group. The teams that progress to the Super Six stage will then play the three teams to advance from their opposite group to complete the pivotal match-ups”.

“The top two teams at the end of the Super Six stage will book their ticket to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India later this year, while also facing off in a CWC Qualifier Final on July 9. The four teams that miss out on the Super Six stage will meet to decide the seventh to 10th places at the CWC Qualifier, and help make it 34 ODI matches across the event,” ICC added.

Group-wise division of teams and fixtures for Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Group A - Netherlands, Nepal, United States, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Group B - Ireland, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates

Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier venues

The Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier is slated to be held across four venues in two cities of Zimbabwe. The four venues are Harare Sports Club in Harare, Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare, Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo and the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo.