India's Asia Cup Super 4s matches will end on Friday when they play the already-out Bangladesh. India won their Super Fours matches by beating Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This puts India in the final on September 17, 2023. Bangladesh, on the other hand, has had terrible competition.

3 things you need to know

Bangladesh is yet to win a match in Asia Cup Super 4s

The finalists for the 2023 Asia Cup are India and Sri Lanka

India are the defending champions of ODI Asia Cup

Also Read: WATCH: Shreyas Iyer goes through rigorous fitness drills to be ready for IND vs BAN clash

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka sweat over injury to key spinner ahead of finals against India

IND vs BAN Dream 11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, KL Rahul

Mushfiqur Rahim, KL Rahul Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ravindra Jadeja

Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ravindra Jadeja Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna

Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna Captain: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

ALSO READ | India vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 ODI Cricket Latest Scorecard Updates

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 match Dream 11 Fantasy Playing Tips

Team India has already destroyed Pakistan and Sri Lanka in its last 2 matches, and this match seems to be their warm-up before the final against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have struggled in the competition and have yet to win a match in the Super Four, they are already out of the competition. It is anticipated that India will win the match.

IND vs BAN: Head-to-head record

Looking at the head-to-head record between India and Bangladesh shows that both teams have faced each other 38 times, with India winning 31 times and Bangladesh only 7 times.

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 match: Weather Report

The Sri Lankan monsoon means that the event will get off to a rocky start and stop a few times. Predictions indicate that rain will fall on Friday, as well. However, fans might expect some excitement when India and Bangladesh face off. The daytime high will be around 28 degrees, while the nighttime low will be around 20.

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 match: Pitch Report

Regarding the pitch, it looks like we're in for another sluggish run. The spinners are crucial to the strategy. However, the seamers will come into play if the surface is damp. There won't be much for the hitters, so they'll have to tread carefully. A score in the low 280s is probably safe to aim for.

India vs Bangladesh live streaming: How to watch the IND vs BAN match?

On September 15, the game will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Star Sports network.