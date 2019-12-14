FLY Vs SWI Dream11 Qatar T10 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Flying Oryx will go head to head against Swift Gallopers in the Qatar T10 League 2019 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 9:00 PM IST. Flying Oryx are placed fourth on the points table with three points. They have registered one win and two losses in the four matches they've played so far. One of their matches was abandoned due to rain. On the other hand, the Swift Gallopers are placed third on the points table with six points. They have recorded three wins and one defeat in the four matches they've played.

FLY vs SWI previous clashes and top picks

In the previous clash, Flying Oryx suffered a 10-wicket loss against Falcon Hunters. The key players for Flying Oryx are Hussain Talat, H Singh, and Naved Malik. Meanwhile, Swift Gallopers had a 48-run win in the last encounter against Pearl Gladiators. The key players for Swift Gallopers are Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Akmal, Mughees Bajwa, and Zain Uddin.

FLY vs SWI squads

Flying Oryx: Sami Aslam, Shahid Yousuf, Chaturanga de Silva, Hussain Talat (c), Sompal Kami, Saad Nasim, Daniyal Bukhari, Musawar Shah, Imran Ashraf, Jassim Khan, Nouman Sarwar, Harmandeep Singh, Bilawal Iqbal, Bilal Butt, Assad Borham, Valeed Veetil, Naveed Malik, Asif Raja, Akash, Abdul Rashid, Deepu.

Swift Gallopers: Kamran Akmal (c), Umar Gul, Sufyan Mehmood, Sultan Ahmed, Ali Imran, Ravinderpal Singh, Inam-ul-Haq, Zaheer Ibrahim, Sadiq NM, Zainudheen, Jahanzeb Ashad, Syed Tameem, Mughees Bajwa, Haris Butt, Gayan Wimalashantha, Imran Ali, Mohammad Imran.

FLY vs SWI Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal (Captain)

Batsmen: Jassim Khan, Sami Aslam, Zaheer Ibrahim, Ali Imran

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Ravinderpal Singh, Zainudheen

Bowlers: Naveed Malik, Mughees Bajwa, Umar Gul (Vice-Captain)

Swift Gallopers start as favourites to win.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

