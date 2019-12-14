DHP Vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Dhaka Platoon will square off against Sylhet Thunder in the 8th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 on Saturday, December 14 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The match will commence at 6:00 PM (IST).

Dhaka Platoon have had a poor start to the tournament as they were beaten by Rajshahi Royals by 9 wickets. But they made a comeback in the next game as they successfully triumphed over Cumilla Warriors by 20 runs. They are currently placed at fourth position in the points table.

On the other hand, Sylhet Thunder's first two fixtures have not gone as expected. They have lost both their opening games. In the first match, they were beaten by Chattogram Challengers by 5 wickets. They followed it up with another loss at the hands of Rajshahi Royals by 8 wickets. They are at the seventh position in the points table and will want to secure a win in this fixture if they want to make it to the playoffs.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

DHP vs SYL Dream11 Squads

DHP vs SYL Dream11: Dhaka Platoon Squad

Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan

DHP vs SYL Dream11: Sylhet Thunder Squad

Mohammad Mithun (Captain), Andre Fletcher, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Ruyel Miah, Jeevan Mendis.

DHP vs SYL Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Laurie Evans, Mosaddek Hossain, Johnson Charles (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mashrafe Mortaza

All-rounders: Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis.

Sylhet Thunder start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

