Foolhardy Or Clever? England's Day 1 Declaration Leaves Cricket Experts And Fans Bemused

Why you are reading this: The England cricket team under the leadership of Ben Stokes played some explosive attacking cricket against Australia on Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first Test. England batsman Joe Root hit a century, played an innings of 118* off just 152 deliveries, and helped the hosts achieve a score of 393/8 d. Jonny Bairstow also played a knock of 78 runs in 78 balls. The wicketkeeper batsman was instrumental in getting the English team out of trouble after the early damage.

Day 1 of the 1st Ashes 2023 finished with Australia scoring 14/0 at Stumps

England declared the first innings after scoring 393/8

Joe Root was the highest scorer and played an unbeaten knock of 118 runs

England declare innings on Day 1

The England cricket team which is also known for playing explosive and attacking cricket scored 393/8 in 78 overs on Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 Test. The team was in a good position to score some more runs as Joe Root was well set at the crease and batting on 118. However, the hosts surprised everyone and called for an early declaration on Day 1. The decision by the English team left cricket fans and experts shocked and amused.

Cricket fans and experts react to England's early declaration:

Time will tell whether Stokes' decision was foolhardy or clever but he has backed his bowlers, even challenged them, to provide him a lead. Having said that, I am not sure there is the same bowling depth in his side on a flat wicket to make this a matchwinning call. But we are… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 16, 2023

Highlights of First Day of Ashes 2023:



Boundery on first ball.

One of the loudest roar in cricket.

Joe Root's 30th Test Hundred.

Root's reverse scoop Sixes.

Bairstow's brilliant return.

England scoring 5 an over.

First day declaration by England.

Freak Dismissals of Brook. pic.twitter.com/V0pcVKiZL3 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 16, 2023

If trying win this test, for mine, that first day declaration by England is dumb. #Ashes2023 — Rod Zlonzak (@rzlonzak) June 17, 2023

After England's early declaration, Australia finished Day 1 at 14/0 after four overs. David Warner and Usman Khawaja are the two overnight Australian batsmen and will look to get their team to a solid start on Day 2.