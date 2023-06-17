Foolhardy Or Clever? England's Day 1 Declaration Leaves Cricket Experts And Fans Bemused

Quick links:
Joe Root after scoring century vs Australia on Day 1 of 1st Ashes 2023 Test (Image: AP)
Why you are reading this: The England cricket team under the leadership of Ben Stokes played some explosive attacking cricket against Australia on Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first Test. England batsman Joe Root hit a century, played an innings of 118* off just 152 deliveries, and helped the hosts achieve a score of 393/8 d. Jonny Bairstow also played a knock of 78 runs in 78 balls. The wicketkeeper batsman was instrumental in getting the English team out of trouble after the early damage.
The England cricket team which is also known for playing explosive and attacking cricket scored 393/8 in 78 overs on Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 Test. The team was in a good position to score some more runs as Joe Root was well set at the crease and batting on 118. However, the hosts surprised everyone and called for an early declaration on Day 1. The decision by the English team left cricket fans and experts shocked and amused.
A surprise declaration 😮— ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2023
England want a crack at Australia's batting lineup before stumps!#Ashes | #WTC25 | 📝: https://t.co/ZNnKIn9jeq pic.twitter.com/DOhgGOWI3B
Time will tell whether Stokes' decision was foolhardy or clever but he has backed his bowlers, even challenged them, to provide him a lead. Having said that, I am not sure there is the same bowling depth in his side on a flat wicket to make this a matchwinning call. But we are…— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 16, 2023
Highlights of First Day of Ashes 2023:— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 16, 2023
Boundery on first ball.
One of the loudest roar in cricket.
Joe Root's 30th Test Hundred.
Root's reverse scoop Sixes.
Bairstow's brilliant return.
England scoring 5 an over.
First day declaration by England.
Freak Dismissals of Brook. pic.twitter.com/V0pcVKiZL3
If trying win this test, for mine, that first day declaration by England is dumb. #Ashes2023— Rod Zlonzak (@rzlonzak) June 17, 2023
After England's early declaration, Australia finished Day 1 at 14/0 after four overs. David Warner and Usman Khawaja are the two overnight Australian batsmen and will look to get their team to a solid start on Day 2.