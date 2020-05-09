'Virat Kohli Or Steve Smith': Former Aussie Captain Picks The Best Batsman At The Moment

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell named Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the best batsman at the moment across all three formats. The world has been divided, with the level of competition between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, devoiding the world of a clear answer.

While speaking at a cricket show, the former Australian skipper opined on the Kohli vs Smith debate before admitting that he can't pick any batsman ahead of the Indian skipper.

“India has had some pretty good batsmen but the comment I made was over the three formats. I was recently asked to pick between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli and I said you can’t pick ahead of Kohli,” Chappell said.

“His record in all three formats is incredible; he averages over 50 in T20 cricket which I think is a tremendous feat. So yes, he, in my opinion, Kohli is the best batsman at the moment across all three formats, he added.

The two are set to lock horns later this year, when India tour Australia for a four-Test series, provided the COVID-19 fades by then. The last time India toured Down Under, they created history by securing a series win in Australia for the first time in 70 years. However, with Steve Smith and David Warner in their ranks, Chappell believes there is only one way India can make it two out of two.

David Warner talks about Kohli's passion

In a chat show recently, David Warner said that when he and Virat Kohli go out to play, they have an urge to prove someone wrong. He added that when they both are in a contest and if he is going at Kohli, he thinks that he is going to score more runs than Virat to have an upper hand in the game, adding, one tries to do better than that person in the game and which is what drives the passion.

Warner also highlighted that small battles within a match between India and Australia. He stated while it is obvious that everyone is playing to win the game it is also about if he can score more than Virat, or if Cheteshwar Pujara scores more runs than Steve Smith. Warner added that this is a way to narrow the game by having these little contests and his passion is driven by only two things - to win and wanting to do better than that person in the opposition.

(Image credits: AP)