Former Chief Selector Explains Why Shubman Gill Not Be Given India Captaincy Soon

Young Team India batsman Shubman Gill has been one of the top-performing assets for the Indian cricket team in the last few years. Gill has scored runs in all three formats in recent times, however, he didn't perform well in the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Gill was the highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League 2023 and made a total of 890 runs in the whole tournament.

3 things you need to know

Shubman Gill became the youngest player to score a double hundred in ODIs earlier this year

Gill is also the fastest Indian batsman to score 1000 ODI runs

Shubman Gill has been team India's first-choice opener in the upcoming IND vs WI Test series

MSK Prasad explains why Shubman Gill shall not be given India captaincy soon

Former Team India chief selector, MSK Prasad in an interaction with Khel Now, lauded Shubman Gill for his ability to perform in all three formats. The former India selector feels that he will be a captaincy option in the future. Prasad further questioned why Gill should not be considered if batsman Virat Kohli is not being looked for the captaincy role. The former India player further added that the selectors might be wanting Shubman to gain more international experience before they seriously consider him for the leadership role.

(Shubman Gill in action during the WTC 2023 Final/ Image: AP)

MSK Prasad's opinion on Shubman Gill's captaincy career for Team India

See someone like Shubman Gill, now he is there he is the guy who looks at the player for all 3 formats. I still think Virat can definitely be an option. If they are not looking at Virat then Why not Shubman Gill? I have a feeling that selectors are still waiting for a few more runs and a few more months of cricket for Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill who started doing extremely well and suddenly you impose captaincy on him it might get affected. That’s the reason why there are considering giving some more time, by the time they will be grooming Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill's international career so far

So far Shubman Gill has played 46 international matches for the Men in Blue and has scored a total of 2434 runs at an average of 45.92. He has also hit seven centuries and nine fifties in his four-year-long international career and looking at his recent performance he has a bright future for the Indian cricket team.