WATCH | When An Emotional Gavaskar Revealed Last Wish, Saying 'before I Die, If I Get...'

Sunil Gavaskar, one of the greatest opening batsmen in cricket history and former captain of the Indian team, celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday. Gavaskar, fondly known as 'Sunny G,' was renowned for his impregnable defense and near-flawless technique, which allowed him to dominate fast bowlers and become the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. Gavaskar's contributions to Indian cricket are extraordinary, having represented the country in 125 Test matches and accumulating a staggering 10,122 runs, including 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries.

Sunil Gavaskar had revealed two moments he would like to revisit before his last breath

The former India cricketer is one of the most celebrated cricket in the world of cricket

Gavaskar is celebrating his 74th birthday on Monday, July 10

Sunil Gavaskar wants 2 things before he dies

Sunil Gavaskar had recently revealed two memorable moments as his last wish. While speaking to JioCinema after the conclusion of the IPL 2023 final, Gavaskar said he would like to revisit the 1983 World Cup-winning moment and the six that MS Dhoni hit to help India win its second ODI World Cup title in 2011.

"I have said that if I have last few moments left in my life before I die and I get 2 minutes, I would revisit two great moments. Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup Trophy and MS Dhoni hitting that winning six in the 2011 World Cup final and how he rolled his wrist with the bat in his hand. If I see those two moments, I will die peacefully," an emotional Gavaskar said on JioCinema.

Gavaskar said this a day after Chennai Super Kings' last home match at Chepauk against Lucknow Super Giants. After the match, Gavaskar had sought an autograph on his shirt from Dhoni, who politely oblidged and gave a warm hug to India legend before continuing his victory lap. CSK went on to defeat Gujarat Titans to win its record-equalling fifth title.

Sunil Gavaskar's career

In addition to his Test career, he played 108 ODIs, amassing 3,092 runs. Gavaskar's remarkable talent was not limited to international cricket alone; he also excelled in domestic cricket, notably for Mumbai, where he played a remarkable 348 First-Class matches and scored 25,834 runs, including 81 centuries and a triple century. With his historic debut against the West Indies in the 1970-71 season, where he scored a double century, Gavaskar left an indelible mark on the game, and his legacy as a true icon of the sport continues to inspire generations of cricketers.

